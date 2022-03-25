Outlander Season 6 is here, and with it, eight episodes of drama with Claire and Jamie (Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan) back at Fraser's Ridge.

But the epic time-travelling show has already been renewed for a seventh series.

The news was confirmed back in March 2021,with Starz saying: “We look forward to following the adventures of Claire and Jamie in America during the Revolution as well as more time travel during this next season.”

Here’s everything we know so far about Outlander Season 7.

Does Outlander Season 7 have a confirmed release date? When will filming begin?

Outlander Season 7 doesn’t have an official release date just yet however, production on the new series is starting soon.

Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) confirmed this, telling This Morning viewers in February 2022: “We’ll start shooting pretty soon”.

It could take up to 12 months to film the new series, with Scotland filling in for North Carolina.

The Droughtlander hopefully won’t be as long as last time – when fans had a two-year wait between Season 5 and Season 6.

Viewers could be treated to the seventh series in early 2023.

How many episodes will Outlander Season 7 be?

Outlander Season 7 will have more than twice the episodes of Season 6.

The seventh series will be a “supersized” 16 episodes long, Starz has confirmed.

This is in part to make up for the fewer episodes in Season 6, which was affected by the Covid pandemic.

When announcing the new series last March, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts said: “Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented set of challenges which led us to the decision to truncate the season in order to bring the fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible.

"Dinna fash, we will then film an extended season seven with 16 episodes next year as life returns to normalcy.”

Who is the cast for Outlander Season 7?

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan are reprising their roles as Claire and Jamie Fraser.

Sophie Skelton will be Brianna and Richard Rankin will return as Roger.

John Bell will also be back as Young Ian.

Which Diana Gabaldon book will Outlander Season 7 be based on?

The plot of Outlander Season 7 will be based on the seventh novel by Diana Gabaldon, An Echo in the Bone.

This book travels between Roger and Brianna in the 20th Century and Claire and Jamie, who remain in the 1700s, in the midst of the American Revolution.

However, fans can expect sections from the sixth book A Breath of Snow and Ashes – and even the eighth, Written In My Own Heart’s Blood – to appear.

Will Season 7 be the last Outlander series?

There are 10 books in the Diana Gabaldon series, which would suggest there could be 10 seasons of the show.

Producer Maril Davies recently said they would keep making the show “until Claire and Jamie are 100” – if Starz, Sony, and the actors are willing.

However, lead actress Caitriona Balfe told Vanity Fair it might be a “nice kind of time frame” to end the show when it reaches its 10-year mark – after the seventh series is aired.

But she said: “Those decisions are far above my pay grade.”

