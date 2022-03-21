Outlander Season 6 is here. After such a long Droughtlander, we can finally return to the world of Claire and Jamie Fraser, played by Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.

Based on the novels by Diana Gabaldon, the time-travelling fantasy show has entertained audiences and impressed critics for almost a decade.

It currently has an 88 per cent critic score overall and a 91 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

But which Outlander season has been the best so far?

Of course, this is entirely subjective. But let’s take a look at how each season ranks according to the reviews.

1. Outlander Season 2

Outlander Season 2 is the strongest series yet, with a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes from both audience and critics.

Claire and Jamie’s story takes them to Paris and culminates in the Battle of Culloden.

The season finale Dragonfly in Amber is considered the best episode of Outlander ever.

2. Outlander Season 1

The magic of Outlander Season 1, where Claire first steps into the standing stones of Craigh na Dun, is hard to beat.

From there we are thrown into an adventure across the Scottish Highlands, with romance, revelations, cliffhangers and a witch trial thrown in for good measure.

It scores 91% on the Tomatometer, but 93% from the audience – placing it higher than Season 2 for viewers.

3. Outlander Season 3

Outlander Season 3 has a 90% rating from critics and a 93% audience score.

It covers the aftermath of the Battle of Culloden, the agonising separation of Jamie and Claire, and a journey to the Caribbean and beyond.

An Entertainment Weekly review summed it up: “In season 3, Outlander, TV’s best romance, soars by making you fall in love with it all over again.”

4. Outlander Season 4

Outlander Season 4 is next, with an 88% score from critics and a lower 84% score from the audience.

This season sees Jamie and Claire settle in North Carolina as the prospect of the American Revolution sizzles.

In particular, Episode 9 The Birds and the Bees stands out for its emotional storytelling, focusing on Brianna.

5. Outlander Season 5

Though it’s ranked the lowest so far, Outlander Season 5 still scores a high 86%, and an 88% from its audience.

Things get complicated at Fraser's Ridge as Jamie’s loyalties are questioned and Claire is accused of spreading “dangerous ideas” with her medical knowledge.

The series culminates in a truly harrowing violent incident, the aftermath of which bleeds into Season 6.

Critics said the romance didn’t “burn as bright" this season, but it still received praise.

One reviewer wrote: “Even when Outlander ventures into darkness, it still remembers its joyous spirit and finds new ways to make even small moments feel sweeping.”

Outlander Season 6

There have only been three episodes of Outlander Season 6 released so far, so it’s not fair to compare it to the other seasons yet.

We’ll have to wait and see what the reviews say once the whole season has been released.

