Pam & Tommy is an eight-part biopic series, set in the 1990’s.

Telling the story of Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, the TV show dives into their marriage and leaked sex tape.

The initial posters of the lead actors see them looking remarkably like the real people from the time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming show and when you can watch it.

Is there a trailer for Pam & Tommy?

Disney has released a full trailer for the upcoming show, showcasing Lily James and Sebastian Stan in their full looks as the infamous celebrities.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan look the part in the lead roles of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Photo: Disney / Hulu.

Pamela Anderson is instantly recognisable with immaculate blond hair and signature red swimsuit, while Tommy Lee is frequently shirtless to show off the well-known tattoos and piercings.

When is Pam and Tommy’s release date in the UK?

The first three episodes of the biographical drama premiered on Disney Plus via the Star service in the UK on February 2nd, while debuting on Hulu in the US on the same date.

This will be followed by five more weekly episodes every Monday.

Parks and Recreation's Nick Offerman, Orange Is The New Black's Taylor Schilling, and Superbad's Seth Rogen star alongside the lead actors. Photo: Disney / Hulu.

You can see the full trailer further down on this page.

What is Pam and Tommy about on Disney Plus?

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee got married in Cancun in 1995, on their very first date.

The whirlwind marriage would spark the release of a leaked sex tape filmed in their garage and an ensuing legal drama that gripped the press.

The eight-episode show seeks to retell the events that unfolded, which also laid the groundwork for the world of online revenge porn and leaked nude photos that is still pervasive today, nearly thirty years on.

Who does Lily James play in Pam and Tommy?

Lily James plays Pamela Anderson, with prosthetic and make-up to make her look incredibly similar to the Baywatch actress.

She is joined by Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, complete with the drummer’s signature tattoos and shaggy black hair.