BBC One’s crime drama, Shetland, is back for its sixth season.

The TV show follows the story of Douglas Henshall’s DI Jimmy Perez and his team of detectives.

It’s based on a book series by author Ann Cleeves that came to its conclusion in 2019.

Fans have been waiting a while for the show’s return, with the final episode of Season 5 airing in March 2019, before the pandemic.

The upcoming season is set to cover “a case which strikes at the heart of the Shetland Isles and its people” according to the show description.

The season will run for six episodes, with David Kane returning as one of the lead script writers.

Here’s all you need to know about the filming of Shetland and when you can watch it.

DI Jimmy Perez, played by Douglas Henshall, has returned to our screens for Season 6 of Shetland. Photo: BBC/ITV Studios/Silverprint/Mark Mainz

Who are the cast of Shetland Season 6?

Many of our old favourites from previous seasons are returning for Season 6, including Alison O‘Donnell as Tosh, Douglas Henshall as Jimmy, Steven Robertson as DC Sandy Wilson, Fiona Bell as Donna Killick, and Kate Kilmuir as Neve McIntosh.

The show will also feature some familiar faces from another popular BBC drama series set in Scotland, Vigil.

This includes Stephen McCole, Jim Sturgeon, and Lois Chimimba.

Where was Shetland Season 6 filmed?

Unlike previous seasons, Shetland Season 6 will take place entirely in the Shetlands, with no scenes bringing the team back to Glasgow or other areas of Scotland.

Remote filming and cagey production means we know little about exactly where the show was filmed or what will take place in the upcoming season.

With a focus on the Shetland Isles and a promise for a case that directly affects the people living there, we’re sure we’re in for an explosive season.

When can I watch Shetland Season 6?

The first episode of Season 6 aired on Wednesday October 20th at 9pm on BBC One.

Weekly episodes will follow each Wednesday following for six weeks, each one airing at 9pm.