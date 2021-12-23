Spider-Man: No Way Home streaming release date: When will No Way Home be on Disney Plus?

Warning: minor spoilers below.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opened to $751 million on the global box office, with Spider-Man and Marvel fans flocking to cinemas for the highly-anticipated release.

The explosive trailer revealed that villains from previous iterations of Spider-Man would be appearing to face down Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

MJ (Zendaya) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) jump off the bridge in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Photo: PA Photo/©2021 CTMG.

What’s more, the ever-expanding MCU means that Doctor Strange also featured in No Way Home, helping Peter Parker face down the consequences of his secret identity being revealed to the world.Anyone who’s seen the movie will know that there are dozens of Easter eggs and references to both previous MCU films and Spider-Man movies, so fans are keen to rewatch the film in their own time at home, to break down everything that they might have missed in theatres.

Here’s when we might expect to see Spider-Man: No Way Home on streaming platforms – and which one it could appear on.

Which streaming platform will Spider-Man: No Way Home appear on?

Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch features as Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Photo: PA Photo/©2021 CTMG.

Spider-Man films are slightly trickier to find on streaming platforms than other films in the MCU.

This is because Sony holds the rights to Spider-Man properties instead of Disney, so they don't appear on Disney Plus.

At the moment, most Spider-Man films across all three iterations are available to stream on Netflix in the UK.

So far, it’s been announced that Starz, Lionsgate’s streaming service, has got the initial pay-per-view rights to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Sony has not said anything further about what other streaming platforms might also get the rights to No Way Home down the line.

However, there is a rumour that Sony and Disney have come to an agreement that Spider-Man films will eventually stream on Disney Plus, but there’s no confirmed date for this.

When will Spider-Man: No Way Home come out on DVD?

However, you will be able to purchase Spider-Man: No Way Home on DVD, with an estimated release date in March 2022.

You will also likely be able to buy a digital version of the film on Amazon Video and iTunes around the same time.

When is the Spider-Man: No Way Home streaming release date?

Starz will have the rights to Spider-Man: No Way Home for 18 months after its release date, which brings us to July 2023.

It’s unclear whether Starz has exclusive rights, but it could be that other platforms will only be able to show No Way Home after this date.