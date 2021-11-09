Squid Game is currently Netflix's most watched show in 90 countries and that includes the UK.

Premiering on September 17, the success of the series was record-breaking for a Korean original production, following its rapid success over the last couple of weeks.

The show’s sudden popularity is teeing it up to be one of the streaming service’s most popular creations, overtaking even the sizzlingly hot Bridgerton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s all you need to know about the dystopian show, but be warned: there are minor spoilers ahead.

What is Squid Game about?

The basic plot is about a group of people in terrible debt who are forced to play children’s games for the chance to win 45.6 billion South Korean won.

This would be just over £28,620,000, so it’s nothing to turn your nose up at.

The players are threatened with violence and death by guards in red uniforms in order to force them to take part in the games.

Each of the 456 participants is given a number to identify them – and the protagonist of the show is number 456, also known as Seong Gi-Hun, played by Lee Jung-Jae.

456 is a gambling addict who lives with his mother and is playing the game to win money to pay off his debts.

Written and directed by South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show doesn’t shy away from violence and gore, so be prepared for some bloody scenes when you sit down to watch the show.

The red-clad guards enforce the rules of the playground games with brutal violence. Photo: Netflix.

When is Season 2 of Squid Game coming out?

With almost instant success, fans of the show are already keen for a second season of Squid Game.

At a special LA screening on November 8th, writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed that a second season is coming.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season,” he said. “I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.

"I will promise you this: Gi-hun will be back and he’ll do something for the world.”

There are no further details of what the second season will focus on at this point.

Is Squid Game a real game?

Although there’s obviously no real deadly tournament where unlucky people can pay off their debts, the game featured in the show that gave it its name is very real.

Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed that it’s a real game from his childhood, where teams must hop across a squid-shaped court and tap the squid’s head to win.

It’s unclear whether the director actually played on a playground shaped like a squid or whether he’s added the twist for dramatic effect.

Other games in the show are more common and clearly real, including marbles, tug-of-war, and Red Light, Green Light.

What language is Squid Game in?

Directed by and starring South Korean talent, Squid Game was originally created in South Korean but has been dubbed into English on Netflix.

The dubbing quality is of good quality, so you can get fully immersed in the show without the dialogue breaking the spell – or you can watch the show in Korean with English subtitles.

How many episodes in Squid Game Season 1?

There are nine episodes in the first season of Squid Game and they are all available to stream now on Netflix.

Each episode is roughly an hour long, with a total season run time of 485 minutes.

What is the age rating of Squid Game?

Squid Game is rated TV-MA on Netflix, meaning it’s for mature audiences only.