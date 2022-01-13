Warning: spoilers for Eternals rampant below.

In an otherwise unpopular film, one aspect that got fans talking about Eternals was the surprise casting choice of Harry Styles, former One Direction member.

Mr Styles has played other roles in films, including Dunkirk and Don’t Worry Darling, but his entrance to the MCU was a surprise until fans saw the reveal during the mid credits scene.

Eternals was full of A-List names, including Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, and Salma Hayek, to name but a few.

Here’s what we know so far about Harry Styles’ character and how he might fit into the future of the MCU.

Who does Harry Styles play in Eternals?

Harry Styles has entered the MCU as Eros, also known as Starfox, brother of Thanos. Photo: Disney.

Harry Styles plays Eros, also known as Starfox, and is introduced in the mid credits scene of Eternals, appearing to Thena, Druig, and Makkari on board their shop, the Domo.

He is announced with many titles: “The Royal Prince of Titan, brother of Thanos, the Knave of Hearts, Defeater of Black Roger, the great Adventurer, Starfox of Mystery Planet.”

Eros looks very different to his brother, the purple-skinned and enormous Mad Titan who battled Earth’s mightiest heroes in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. although you can see some similarities in the style of their armor.

From the few words he’s spoken so far, Eros seems to be a bit easier to get along with than Thanos, gently rebuking his companion, Pip the Troll, for the lengthy introduction.

Eros makes his first appearance on board the Domo, facing Druig, Makkari, and Thena. Photo: Disney.

He warns his “fellow Eternals” that their friends, presumably the other Eternals left on Earth, are in big trouble, but claims to be “here to help”, knowing where they are.

Of course, his brother Thanos thought he was doing the universe a favour by wiping out half of the total population, so it might be wise to take his help with a pinch of salt.

It’s not clear when Eros will make a comeback, but perhaps in a sequel Eternals movie.

Who is Starfox?

As in the comics, Eros is the birthname of the new character, with Starfox more of a title.

However, the original character of Starfox in the comics is somewhat problematic.

First introduced in the comics in Iron Man 55, Eros first had a supporting role in facing down Thanos alongside his father.

When he joins the Avengers in Avengers 231, Eros takes on the code name Starfox.

From now on, he’s established as a “foxy guy”, who loves to flirt.

It’s referenced that he was the inspiration for the Roman god of love, Eros.

Eros also has a secret power that he initially hides from the other Avengers; he can enhance people’s pleasure centres, making himself irresistible to them.

The power also means he can calm people down, with it being shown to sap the violence out of several bad guys.

These comics first came out in the 1980s, when there weren’t the same discussions around consent as now.

Nonetheless, even in the comics, there are discussions around whether Eros’ powers mean any consent given is forced, with the superhero ultimately giving them up in one storyline.