After a two-year hiatus, HBO drama Succession is back for its third season today.

Viewers will finally get answers to the nail-biting cliffhanger of Season Two when the warring media dynasty returns to our screens this evening.

You might also remembers that Edinburgh’s own Hearts football team made an appearance in the plot of the second season.

In honour of the club’s cameo role in the show, streaming service NOW has teamed up with Hearts for a special line of football shirts.

Here’s what the limited edition shirts will look like and how you can get your hands on them.

What happened in Succession Season 2?

During last season, Kieran Culkin’s Roman Roy bought Hearts to impress his father Logan, played by Scottish actor Brian Cox.

Players Ben Woodburn, Stephen Kingsley, and Beni Baningime pose with the limited edition football shirts. Photo: Sandy Young/PinPep.

Only after the purchase did Roman discover that Logan was actually a fan of Hibs, leaving him owning the wrong Capital football club.

With the first episode of Succession Season 3 now available to watch, Hearts has partnered with NOW to reference the team’s appearance.

The fictional takeover will be remembered with a range of real-life limited edition football shirts, complete with the name of the Roy family’s company, Waystar Royco, on the front of the Hearts’ usual design.

The shirts were revealed on Monday October 18th by club manager Robbie Neilson and players John Souttar, Ben Woodburn, Stephen Kingsley, and Beni Baningime, alongside matching branding inside Tynecastle Park stadium itself.

Robbie Neilsen revealed the design of the shirts at the Hearts stadium today. Photo: Sandy Young/PinPep.

“The club has been so excited to feature in one of the main storylines of one the biggest TV shows on the planet and we’re thrilled to be working with NOW to help launch this partnership celebrating season 3 of the show today,” said Nielson.

“Just like the Roy children in Succession, we’re a club battling for the one place at the very top. Unlike the Roys though, we know we can only get there by working together.”

This partnership marks the first time ever that a fictional company has sponsored a real football club.

“We want as many people as possible to enjoy amazing, critically-acclaimed shows like the Succession on NOW," said Jamie Schwartz, Director of Brand, Marketing and Merchandising at NOW.

The football shirts are matched with branding inside Tynecastle Park stadium. Photo: Sandy Young/PinPep.

“This partnership with Hearts F.C. is a great way of celebrating the show in a way that fans will love and that also raises awareness of this must-watch content among a completely new audience.”

Only 95 of the specially-designed shirts have been made and will be available to get your hands on via a social media giveaway.

Follow NOW on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook and Hearts on Twitter to find out how you can take one home.

How to watch Succession Season 3 in the UK

The first episode of Succession Season 3 has launched on Sky Atlantic and is available to watch with a NOW Entertainment membership.

This is the first time a fictional company has sponsored a real-life footbal club. Photo: Sandy Young/PinPep.

You can stream the episode now via NOW or watch it on Sky Atlantic at 9pm.

New episodes will air weekly every Monday from now on throughout the nine-episode season.

Seasons 1 and 2 of the HBO drama are available to catch up on now, also via the NOW Entertainment membership.

