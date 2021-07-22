Millions have fallen in love with Ted Lasso since series one of the Anglo-American sports comedy first hit our television screens in August 2020.

Here’s all you need to know about Season 2, which is starting this week.

What is Ted Lasso about?

Season 1 followed Kansas City American football coach Ted Lasso who heads to the UK to manage struggling London football team AFC Richmond in the top flight of English football.

The team’s fans, players and the British press are all sceptical about whether he can cut it, while the club’s owner seems to have nefarious motives for employing the inexperienced manager.

Season 2 will focus on the aftermath of the beleaguered team being relegated from the Premier League, with Ted keen for the team to bounce back quickly while continuing to win over the fans and players.

Is Ted Lasso any good?

The show has been almost unanimously praised, with a 91 per cent critic rating and a 96 per cent audience rating on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

It is now the most watched programme on Apple TV+ and recently received an amazing 20 Emmy nominations.

Who stars in the show?

American actor and comedian Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso but the supporting cast features a host of homegrown British talent that will be familiar to Edinburgh Festival Fringe-goers.

Nick Mohammed, who plays club kitman Nathan, will be better known to live comedy fans as Mr Swallow, an alter-ego that brought several shows to the Fringe, including the Edinburgh Comedy Award shortlisted ‘Mr Swallow: Houdini’ in 2016.

Brett Goldstein plays a former star player in the twilight of his career and made his Edinburgh debut in 2007 just a year after taking up standup.

Former model Ellie Taylor, popular with viewers of the now-cancelled Mash Report, features as recurring guest character Sassy.

She cut her comedy teeth at Edinburgh’s Free Fringe Festival, before returning to play progressively larger venues.

Both Mohammed and Goldstein have now received Emmy nominations for Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series.

When can I watch it?

Season 2 of Ted Lasso will premiere on Friday, July 23.

The first two episodes will be released at the same time, with the following eight episodes released on a weekly basis on July 30, August 6, August 13, August 20, August 27, September 3, September 10, September 17, and September 24.

Where can I watch it?

Ted Lasso is available exclusively on Apple TV+.

You can get a free seven day trial of Apple TV+, after which it costs £4.99 per month.

