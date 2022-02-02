Boba Fett did make a (brief) return to his own show this episode, but the main focus of Episode 6 of The Book of Boba Fett is certainly on other characters from the Star Wars universe.

We saw the return of Ahsoka, Grogu, Luke Skywalker, Cobb Vanth, and the mysterious stranger emerging from the desert.

Here’s a look at what the appearance of these characters could mean and what we can make of ‘From the Desert Comes a Stranger’.

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6 breakdown

We kick off Episode 6 much like Episode 5: with the return of a character from The Mandalorian.

Cobb Vanth, former owner of Boba Fett’s own armour, proves his marksman skills by seeing off four men from the Pyke Syndicate in the opening scenes.

After we watch this showdown, we leave Tatooine to follow Din Djarin on his journey to find Grogu.

As he reaches the planet, we meet not one but two familiar faces: R2-D2 and Ahsoka.

Both are there to apparently assist Luke in his training of Grogu, which we see is progressing well, even if Grogu is distracted by tasty-looking frog snacks in the pond around him.

Much of the episode is spent with Luke and Grogu, as we see Luke grappling with what to do with his Padawan.

Ahsoka and Din Djarin have a conversation clearly mapping out the two possible avenues for Grogu: is he a Mandalorian foundling in need or armour, or a Jedi Padawan who needs to stay with his master?

This decision is presented to Grogu himself at the end of the episode, when Luke forces him to choose between a lightsaber and continuing his training there, or taking the chainlink armour gifted by Din Djarin and leaving the planet to return to the Mandalorian’s care.

Elsewhere, Din Djarin leaves the planet without meeting Grogu (although the young foundling does reach out after his ship in longing as he leaves) and returns to make good on his promise to Boba Fett.

Fennec and Boba are clearly preparing for war – and the episode closes with a look at the danger they are truly in.

A mysterious stranger appears to Cobb Vanth in Freetown and demands they stay out of the approaching conflict.

When the Marshall and his Deputy respond with violence, both are shot down before they can pull out their guns.

Who is Cad Bane?

This swift sharpshooter didn’t reveal his identity to Cobb Vanth, but Star Wars fans will know him as Cad Bane.

Cad Bane was a Duros bounty hunter during the Clone Wars, around the same time as Boba Fett's own father, Jango Fett.

He specialised in fighting Jedis, with legendary battles with both Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker.

Notable clients of Cad Bane include Jabba the Hutt, Count Dooku, and Darth Sidious.

Now, it seems he works for the Pyke Syndicate, defending their trade of spice in Tatooine.

He’s instantly recognisable with his glowing red eyes and blue skin, concealed until the last minute under a cowboy hat in this episode.

Who is Cobb Vanth?

Shot just once by Cad Bane, we believe that Cobb Vanth will return once more, unlike his unlucky Deputy who was shot enough times that he’s probably dead.

Cobb Vanth is human and once protected his town by virtue of Boba's stolen armour.

After losing that, he still holds respect among the people of Freetown and will likely ally with Boba Fett and the rest to defend them, after being cautious when initially asked by Din Djarin in Episode 6.

Did Mark Hamill play Luke Skywalker?

The de-ageing of Luke Skywalker was far better in The Book of Boba Fett than the slightly ‘Uncanny Valley’ effect of his return in The Mandalorian.

It’s unclear exactly who is involved in what stage of the process, with Mark Hamill’s name in the artistic credits at the end of the show, Graham Hamilton listed as Performance Artist – Jedi, and Scott Land as Stunt Double – Jedi.