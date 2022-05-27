Warning: spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett below.

Considering the show is named after Boba Fett, the final few episodes of The Book of Boba Fett did not show us a lot of the green-armoured ex-bounty hunter – but we still got an eyeful of beskar. Episode 5 saw the return of Din Djarin, aka The Mandalorian, with him then fighting alongside Boba Fett and Fennec Shand in the subsequent episodes.

Skipping forward a few months and we finally get more information about The Mandalorian Season 3. Attendees at Disney's Star Wars Celebration were treated to glimpses of several upcoming series including The Mandalorian series three, Andor and Ahsoka. Watts joined The Mandalorian co-creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni on stage on the convention's opening day with writer Christopher Ford.

Here’s all you need to know about The Mandalorian Season 3 and when we might expect to see it.

Is there a Mandalorian Season 3 trailer?

Although it’s not publicly available yet, a sizzle trailer was previewed at the Star Wars celebration. It showed Din Djarin and Grogu visiting the Armourer, who decrees that he is no longer a Mandalorian.

Will DIn Djarin and Grogu be reunited in Season 3 of The Mandalorian? Photo: Disney / Star Wars.

“You have removed your helmet,” she intones. “And worse, you did so of your own free will.”

The serious tone is interrupted by a shot of Grogu’s reaction, prompting laughter from the crowd. “You are no longer a Mandalorian,” she continued, then adding, “Redemption is no longer possible.”

The trailer then sees Mando and Grogu travelling to visit Greef Karga, followed by a number of action sequences where Mando and Grogu are being chased in their new N-1 ship by several enemy ships, brief glimpses of Galactic scientist Doctor Pershing, and Mando and Grogu apparently visiting the mines of Mandalore, as well as several shots of different Mandalorians.

The most exciting shot is certainly the conversation between Din Djarin and Bo-Katan, where Din tells Bo-Katan: “I am going to Mandalore so that I may be forgiven for my transgressions.”

Pedro Pascal stars as The Mandalorian, alongside Gina Carano as Cara Dune and Carl Weathers as Greef Karga. Photo: PA Photo/Lucasfilm Ltd/Justin Lubin.

The two at odds, with Din Djarin in possession of the Darksaber, giving him a greater claim to the throne of Mandalore than her. The sizzle reel closes with a fully armored Bo-Katan asking Grogu: “Did you think your dad was the only Mandalorian?”

Is there a confirmed release date for The Mandalorian Season 3 on Disney Plus UK?

A third season of The Mandalorian is confirmed to be in the works, but Disney producers stated that other Star Wars TV shows, like The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi were taking precedence. However, there is no confirmed release date for the third season. It has been revealed that the show is in post-prodction, with a scheduled release date for 2023.