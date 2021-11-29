The Witcher Season 2: Release date, cast, age rating, and all you need to know about The Witcher Season 2

At the time of its original release, The Witcher was tracked to be one of Netflix’s best originals series debuts ever.

The show pulled in 76 million household viewers, likely reaping the benefits of being linked to a popular book series and video game.

The book series, containing six novels and 15 short stories, was written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

The fantasy world was then adapted into a role-playing game in 2007, of the same.

Here’s all you need to know about when the TV show will make its return and how to watch.

When is The Witcher Season 2 release date?

The new season will premiere on December 17th, with all eight episodes airing at the same time.

The trailer for the upcoming season already gives us some early looks at some of the monsters that Henry Cavill’s Geralt will undoubtedly be facing.

Geralt is front and centre of the trailer, so will clearly continue to play a major role alongside the other two focal figures, Yennefer and Ciri.

From what the trailer implies, there is another world-ending threat for our characters to face, even if Geralt quips that he’s already lived through three supposed Ends of the World.

With a bigger budget, we can only assume that Geralt and the rest of the cast will be battling, bigger, tougher monsters than we’ve seen in the season prior.

Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, returns for a second season of Netflix hit The Witcher. Photo: Netflix.

Who’s in The Witcher Season 2 cast?

As noted above, Henry Cavill will return to play white-haired Geralt.

He will be joined by Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra, playing Ciri and Yennefer respectively.

Other favourite actors to make a return include Joey Batey as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia de Vries, and Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, among others.

Henry Cavill will return in one of the three main roles in The Witcher Season 2. Photo: Netflix.

What is The Witcher age rating?

Netflix describes The Witcher as being for Mature Audiences Only, meaning its designed to be viewed by adults and it may not be suitable for audiences under the age of 17.

If you are concerned about young viewers in your household, you can use Netflix Kids on your account to ensure that no children or teenagers watch something that they shouldn’t.

Where is The Witcher filmed?

While Season 1 of The Witcher was filmed in a wide variety of European locations, including Hungary and the author’s own home country of Poland, some of Season 2 was filmed even closer to home.

Key locations from the upcoming season were filmed in Scotland and England, including the rugged Isle of Skye.

Skye was ideal for some of the more brutal filming, with its medieval-style backdrop of grassy mountains and castles.

The Witcher’s director was spotted during filming on Skye, tipping us off to the show’s production.

Fans have theorised that an artificial town built 40 miles west of London may be the location of The Witcher’s Oxenfurt, a notable loction from the books.