Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor were the first Avengers to get their own solo movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, giving the trio the unofficial title of the grandfathers of the MCU.

In 2022, Thor will be the only one of the original three to get a fourth solo film, with Robert Downey Junior and Chris Evans both retired from the movies.

Despite passing on the royal Asgardian title to Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, Thor will still return as the lead role in the film.

This will be the fourth Thor solo movie. Photo: Marvel.

The movie is thought to be based on the plot of the comicbook series, the Mighty Thor, which sees Thor lose his ability to lift Mjolnir and Jane Foster stepping up to take the mantle of Thor.

As Natalie Portman will return to reprise her role, it could be that we will be seeing female Thor on the big screen.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Tom Hiddleston as Loki in Thor: Ragnarok. Photo: PA Photo/Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Studios/Jasin Boland.

When will Thor: Love and Thunder come out in the UK?

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated for a release date of July 8th, 2022.

This will be the second Thor film to be directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed Thor: Ragnarok, the most recent Thor movie preceding the upcoming film.

What age rating is Thor: Love and Thunder in the UK?

The age rating for the film is not yet confirmed, but is expected to be made public a few weeks before the film’s release.

Will Loki be in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Following Loki’s cryptic comments before his death in Avengers: Infinity War, many fans of Thor’s mischievous brother are hoping to see him return.

Moments before he was killed by Thanos, Loki turned to his brother and said: “I assure you, brother, the sun will shine on us again.”

This could mean anything, from a loving promise between brothers that they will meet again in some shape or form, or an allusion to a lesser-known comic series where Asgardians are shown to ascend to another form of being in their final stage of evolution.

This had led some MCU fans to believe that Loki will return in some other form, to see Thor once again.

After all, he has returned from supposed death some time before.

However, the TV show, Loki, also shows that there is another version of Loki running around with the ability to jump between timelines.

This could also pave the way for Loki's return.

Still, none of this has been confirmed and Tom Hiddleston is not officially on the cast list for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Instead, Matt Damon is expected to return as a Loki impersonator, alongside Chris Hemsworth’s own brother, Luke, playing a Thor impersonator and Sam Neill as an Odin one.

Instead, the main villain of the upcoming film will be Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher.