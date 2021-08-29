All you need to know before BBC drama Vigil airs tonight (Photographer: Mark Mainz).

Vigil is set to become a Sunday night TV staple with the first episode out of the six-episode series this Sunday night.

The hotly-tipped drama has caught the attention of many Scottish viewers.

What is the plot?

This new conspiracy thriller from the makers of Line Of Duty follows the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board a Trident nuclear submarine.

It is set to bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services during this multilayered mystery.

Vigil sees DCI Amy Silva lead an investigation into a suspicious death on a submarine.

She is assisted by DS Kirsten Longacre and finds a conspiracy that goes to the heart of Britain's national security.

Who is in it?

The new widely-anticipated drama will star big names such as American actor Surrane Jones set to play DCI Amy Silva and popular Scottish actor Martin Compston as Craig Burke.

The cast also includes Lorne MacFadyen as Matthew Doward, Lolita Chakrabarti as Lt Comm Erin Branning and Adam James as Lt Commander Mark Prentice.

Where in Scotland was Vigil shot?

Most of the drama is set on a submarine off the west coast of Scotland, however, some filming was also done in and around Glasgow.

Iconic sites such as the Squinty Bridge which crosses the River Clyde, the West End’s Finnieston Street and Hamilton Park Avenue also feature as well as Blythswood Square in the city centre.

More rural scenes were filmed on the island of Cumbrae and in Hunterson on the mainland.

Filming for the drama series took place between August and September 2020.

How can I watch?

The first episode of Vigil will air on Sunday August 29 at 9pm on BBC One.

If you can’t watch it then you will be able to stream it on BBC iPlayer later on.

Episode two will show at the same time the next day on Bank Holiday Monday.

The remaining four episodes will show on Sundays at 9pm.

