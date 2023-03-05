The winter series of Love Island, starring new host Maya Jama, has been a rollercoaster. We’ve had recoupling drama, shock dumpings, sneaky kisses, betrayals – and of course the explosive fallout from Casa Amor.

Filmed in South Africa, the winter edition of the popular reality dating show kicked off on ITV2 in January. But when is the grand finale for this series of Love Island? And which couple are favourites to win and share the £50,000 prize money?

The official date for the Love Island 2023 final has been announced by host Maya Jama. It will air on Monday March 13, from 9pm. This takes us exactly eight weeks from the series’ first episode, which aired on Monday, January 16.

Who are the favourites to win Love Island 2023?

The current favourites to win Love Island 2023 are Will Young and Jessie Winter. Next are Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall, with third place going to Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan. Samie Elishi and Tom Clare are in fourth place. Next up are Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammed, with Rosie Seabrook and Casey O’Gorman in last place.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX tonight at 9pm.