The story of Doctor Strange continued in his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Anyone who has seen the latest Spider-Man film, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, will surely now be chomping at the bit for the second Doctor Strange film: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: No Way Home, for anyone who has not seen it yet.

The second post-credit scene for Spider-Man: No Way Home was a first look at the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, exclusive to those who see it in cinemas.

Here’s when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will come out in the UK and what the trailer tells us about the upcoming release.

When is the Doctor Strange 2 release date in the UK?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will come out on May 6th in the UK.

This will be followed by a later release date for the US, coming a couple of weeks later on May 22nd.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer

Cinema-goers to Spider-Man: No Way Home were the first ones to get a look at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The official logo of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Photo: Marvel.

Marvel broke away from its tradition of showing full scenes from upcoming movies in post-credit scenes, this time offering an exclusive early look at the trailer.

Considering the central role that Doctor Strange plays in Spider-Man: No Way Home, triggering the events of the film by performing an inadvisable spell, it seems this story will follow Stephen Strange into his next solo movie.

The trailer was then released to a wider audience on YouTube and other platforms.

How does Doctor Strange relate to Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the story will pick back up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Photo: PA Photo/©2021 CTMG.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been labelled as a horror movie, and it certainly seems to have a darker tone when compared to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In the Spider-Man film, Doctor Strange cast a spell that ended up leaking into the multiverse, bringing in villains and heroes from Spider-Man movies from the past.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Stephen will still be dealing with the effects of this spell, leading him to bring in the skills of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

The trailer also reveals that Strange Supreme, a dark version of Doctor Strange that Marvel fans may remember from What If…?, will appear to face down the version of Stephen Strange that we know and love.

Some familiar faces like Rachel McAdams, playing Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong, playing Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, playing Baron Mordo.

Stars from Loki, Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and Owen Wilson are also rumoured to be part of the cast, although nothing is yet confirmed beyond being listed in the cast list on Google.

Director Sam Raimi is most well-known for his work on horror productions, including cult horror franchise, The Evil Dead.