Outlander Season 6 Episode 6 ‘The World Turned Upside Down’ was quite a rollercoaster.

Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) was struck down by a mysterious illness and – while she was on her sickbed – Malva Christie tried to seduce Jamie (Sam Heughan).

The young Malva then later claimed Jamie was the father of her baby, and was eventually found dead in the Fraser’s vegetable patch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) in Outlander Season 6 Episode 6 (Starz)

In a particularly harrowing scene, Claire works to try and save the unborn baby but is tragically unable to.

Jessica Reynolds has been praised for her nuanced performance as Malva, with her ability to provoke both the audience’s sympathy and rage for her character.

But who killed Malva Christie? Spoilers are ahead.

Malva Christie is played by Jessica Reynolds in Outlander Season 6 (Outlander Starz)

Who killed Malva Christie in Outlander?

In Outlander Season 6 Episode 7, the finger of blame is being pointed at Claire Fraser.

“Your wife stands before us up to her elbows in blood,” said Malva’s father Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones).

"With a knife!” adds Allan Christie, to which Jamie replies: “What are you implying, lad?”

Claire certainly has a motive to kill Malva, and she even threatened to do so in an ether fever dream.

However, if the show is to follow the Diana Gabaldon books, Claire is not the murderer.

The killer is in fact Malva's brother, Allan Christie (Alexander Vlahos).

He is also the father of her baby, having raped and abused Malva since she was a child.

Malva had decided to tell the truth, which is why Allan killed her.

When is the next Outlander Season 6 episode? What time is Outlander on?

Outlander Season 6 Episode 7 ‘Sticks and Stones’, aired on Sunday, April 24 on Starz.

The penultimate episode of the season is available for UK viewers to watch now.

The Outlander Season 6 finale, ‘I Am Not Alone’, will be released on May 1.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.