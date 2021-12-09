Who left I'm A Celebrity last night? Fourth celebrity voted off I'm A Celebrity 2021 as final nears

Who left I'm A Celebrity last night? Fourth celebrity to be voted off I'm A Celebrity 2021 as final nears (Image credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is back in full swing at Gwrych Castle in Wales for 2021 for yet another season of the hit survival television series, with celebrities testing their resolve as they battle spiders, snakes and insects in a quest to become King or Queen of the Castle.

Last night’s episode saw yet another celebrity leave the Castle and I’m A Celebrity 2021, with the ITV show becoming all the more competitive as it looks ahead to the final on Sunday December 12.

So far, legendary choreographer Dame Arlene Phillips and Paralympic athlete Kadeena Cox have been voted off I’m A Celebrity – with the celebrity line-up also taking a hit in the early days of the series returning as Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley was taken to hospital after falling ill on set.

Ant and Dec made headlines on Wednesday after they weighed in on the Downing Street Christmas party allegations with a joke at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s expense.

But who left I’m A Celebrity in last night’s show?

Here’s which celebrity was the fourth to leave I’m A Celebrity last night, what happened - and how many celebrities are left in Gwyrch Castle.

Who left I'm A Celebrity last night?

The fourth celebrity to leave I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 on Wednesday night was music producer Naughty Boy – whose real name is Shahid Khan.

The 40-year-old DJ, producer and songwriter best known for working with Beyonce on his 2015 track, “Runnin’ (Lose it All)”, Khan took the trials and tribulations of Gwrych Castle in his stride, completing seven trials in the castle camp and claiming 52 stars in his time on I’m A Celebrity.

Naughty Boy was tipped as Arlene Phillips’ favourite to win following her own elimination on Sunday night.

Khan also enjoyed a closer friendship with Snoochie Shy, with the duo taking part in a ‘Castle Coin’ trial on Tuesday night (December 7) which required them to use a telescope to view a constellation, then map this out on a crashed spaceship in the Castle grounds.

With every incorrect design the pair were doused in multicoloured powder.

Having secured the coins needed from the challenge, the duo got mince pies and Christmas decorations for the camp.

“It has been a pleasure, I love you guys,” Khan told his campmates following his elimination in Wednesday night’s public vote.

He later told Ant and Dec after leaving the castle: “I have learned that when you are in a situation like the castle, you can’t take anything personally.”

“I feel like my mum is proud,” he added.

“She has been watching me every day.”

How many celebrities are left in the I’m A Celebrity castle?

After Dame Arlene Phillips was the first contestant to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity 2021 on Sunday 5 December after receiving the fewest public votes, Kadeena Cox was the second celebrity to leave I’m A Celebrity on Monday December 6 after she took on a creepy crawly-infested challenge with former BBC Breakfast presenter, Louise Minchin.

Tuesday night’s show saw Snoochie Shy leave I’m A Celebrity after fans praised her for going barefaced and revealing her facial birthmark on the ITV series.

"It’s only my family and friends that have known about my birthmark,” Shy told Ant and Dec after her elimination.

"So I think, for me, that was a personal journey – and now I'm like, 'Whooo!' I don't really care.

Shy added: "Before I used to just hide it a little bit, cause it was something I just felt a bit insecure about and stuff, from past experience.

After Naughty Boy joined her in Wednesday night’s result, there are now six celebrities left in I’m A Celebrity 2021.

They are David Ginola, Frankie Bridge, Danny Miller, Louise Minchin, Matty Lee, Simon Gregson and Adam Woodyatt.

What time is I’m A Celebrity on tonight?

I’m A Celebrity will air on STV and ITV1 from 9pm to 10.20pm tonight and every night this week as the quest for the Castle crown continues.

You can find out more about the show by visiting https://www.itv.com/imacelebrity.

