Who left I'm A Celebrity last night? Here's which celebrity was the third to be voted off I'm A Celebrity 2021

Who left I'm A Celebrity last night? Which celebrity was the second to leave the I'm A Celebrity castle (Image credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is back in full swing at Gwrych Castle in Wales for 2021 for yet another season of the hit survival television series, with celebrities testing their resolve as they battle spiders, snakes and insects in a quest to become King or Queen of the Castle.

Last night’s episode saw yet another celebrity leave the Castle and I’m A Celebrity 2021, with the ITV show becoming all the more competitive as it looks ahead to the final on Sunday December 12.

So far, legendary choreographer Dame Arlene Phillips and Paralympic athlete Kadeena Cox have been voted off I’m A Celebrity – with the celebrity line-up also taking a hit in the early days of the series returning as Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley was taken to hospital after falling ill on set.

But who left I’m A Celebrity on Tuesday night’s show?

Here’s which celebrity was the third to leave I’m A Celebrity last night, what happened - and how many celebrities are left in Gwyrch Castle.

Who left I'm A Celebrity last night?

The third celebrity to leave I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 on Tuesday night was BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy.

A DJ, presenter model and actress, Shy, whose real name is Cheyenne Davide, was praised by fans and viewers for revealing her facial birthmark on the show – which she usually keeps covered with make-up.

Shy became the third celebrity to be voted off I’m A Celebrity after spending 15 days in Gwrych Castle with 11 other celebrities.

Shy and music producer Naughty Boy took on a ‘Castle Coin’ trial on Tuesday night (December 7) – requiring them to use a telescope to view a constellation which then had to be mapped out on a crashed spaceship in the Castle grounds.

With every incorrect design the pair were doused in multicoloured powder.

Having secured the coins needed from the challenge, the duo got mince pies and Christmas decorations, with Shy later booted out of the Castle following Tuesday night’s public vote.

Shy told Ant and Dec after her shock exit from the Castle that: “It’s actually quite emotional, I met so many great people that I feel like I would never have met in my actual everyday life.

“You become really close friends really quickly, so I feel like I’ve got a little family now.”

Shy also discussed what it was like to go barefaced despite fears about revealing her facial birthmark on the show.

"It’s only my family and friends that have known about my birthmark," she said.

"So I think, for me, that was a personal journey – and now I'm like, 'Whooo!' I don't really care.

Shy added: "Before I used to just hide it a little bit, cause it was something I just felt a bit insecure about and stuff, from past experience.

“I used to cover it just going to the shop but now I think, it's fine now, it is what it is and I love myself more for it."

How many celebrities are left in the I’m A Celebrity castle?

After Dame Arlene Phillips was the first contestant to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity 2021 on Sunday 5 December after receiving the fewest public votes, Kadeena Cox was the second celebrity to leave I’m A Celebrity on Monday December 6 after she took on a creepy crawly-infested challenge with former BBC Breakfast presenter, Louise Minchin.

But with the arrival of two new celebrities in Gwyrch Castle last week, in the form of Eastenders’ Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt and Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson, there are still 10 celebrities battling it out to become king or queen of the castle for I’m A Celeb 2021.

What time is I’m A Celebrity on tonight?

I’m A Celebrity will air on STV and ITV1 from 9pm to 10.20pm tonight and every night this week as the quest for the Castle crown continues.

You can find out more about the show by visiting https://www.itv.com/imacelebrity.

