I’m A Celebrity is back at Gwrych Castle in Wales in 2021 for yet another season of the hit survival television series.

The star-studded celebrity line-up for I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! has already been whittled down, however, with British broadcaster and breakfast TV presenter Richard Madeley being whisked away in the early days of the show’s 21st season to self-isolate after falling ill overnight.

The competition bursting with creepy crawlies, critters and all manner of grim, gunge-filled challenges tasked to celebrity contestants is well underway, with legendary choreographer to the stars, Dame Arlene Phillips, being the first celebrity to leave I’m A Celebrity last week.

But which celebrity became the second to leave Gwrych Castle last night?

Here’s who left I’m A Celebrity last night, what happened and how many celebrities remain in the Castle.

Kadeena Cox, pictured celebrating Gold medal win in the Women's C4-5 500m Time Trial at Izu Velodrome at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, was the second celebrity to be voted off I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2021

Paralympian Kadeena Cox has become the second contestant eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on Monday December 6.

With four Paralympic gold medals under her belt to date, Cox took a range of tough, creepy crawly-infested challenges in her stride before being eliminated from the series in Monday’s show.

Monday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity saw Kadeena Cox complete a ‘Critter-cal Cages’ trial with former beloved BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin.

The trial saw Cox and Minchin work together to retrieve keys from cages full of snakes and unlock boxes in a cage which would be filled with more insects and bugs every time a box was unlocked.

But despite the frights for Minchin in having insects crawl all over her as she attempted to unlock boxes with keys retrieved by Cox, the pair managed to successfully unlock 18 boxes and win all 10 stars available.

After her elimination from the competition on Monday night, Cox told Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly that she had wanted to push herself even further by entering the I’m A Celebrity castle this year and what it would be like to contend on the show with her illness, Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

“I thought I’d go in there and try out and see how it is with MS and it was hard,” Cox said.

“I thought it would be a lot easier than what it was and I guess I’ve just learned to deal with my condition at home and there it’s easy for me so I thought: ‘Yeah, I’ll be fine, I can show other people with MS and chronic conditions that we can do this’.

Cox continued: “It was harder than I thought, but I feel like I still showed that even with the trials and tribulations of just life as someone with a chronic condition, you can still crack on and have fun.”

How many celebrities are left in the I’m A Celebrity castle?

After Dame Arlene Phillips became the first contestant to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity 2021 on Sunday 5 December after receiving the fewest public votes, Kadeena Cox was the second celebrity to leave I’m A Celeb.

But with the arrival of two new celebrities in Gwyrch Castle last week, in the form of Eastenders’ Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt and Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson, there are still 10 celebrities battling it out to become king or queen of the castle for I’m A Celeb 2021.

What time is I’m A Celebrity on tonight?

I’m A Celebrity will air on STV and ITV1 from 9pm to 10.20pm tonight and every night this week as the quest for the Castle crown continues.

You can find out more about the show by visiting https://www.itv.com/imacelebrity.

