Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh welcomes World Burger Tour competition

In honour of Hard Rock International Founders’ Day, Hard Rock Cafe locations around the world, including Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh, will debut five culturally inspired burgers on the menu for the limited-time return of the World Burger Tour competition.

This year's World Burger Tour competition began with an initial round of 150+ new burgers developed by Hard Rock Cafe chefs around the world showing their take on the best burger featuring ingredients inspired by their local culture and personal taste. Based on sales performance, guest preference and culinary taste testing of the burgers at their originating location this spring, the five top finalists made it to the final round where they are being added for a limited time to all Cafe menus from June 14 through September 2, 2024.

“At Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh, we draw inspiration from the classic Hard Rock décor, vibrant local music scene and Scottish hospitality to create memorable visits with outstanding food and beverages, iconic memorabilia from the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Ringo Starr, Elvis and more,” said Nick Chiverton, General Manager. "We hope our guests love trying the limited-time burgers through Hard Rock’s World Burger Tour competition! We are thrilled to use our Cafe as one of the many places to showcase Hard Rock flavours from around the globe.”

Additionally, guests can register for Unity by Hard Rock™, a global loyalty program that offers an array of benefits and services at participating Hard Rock locations, including Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh, where members can earn and redeem Unity Points toward free nights, dining experiences, great merch and more. Members gain exclusive access to offers, promotions and rewards, as well as exclusive discounts to participating Hard Rock properties including a complimentary birthday dessert.

Hard Rock Cafe World Burger Tour

Edinburgh visitors and locals can enjoy: Bengaluru Burger: 7 oz steak burger, American cheese, sweet and spicy pickled mayo, black bean corn salsa, roasted jalapeno, guacamole, shredded lettuce - a creation of Hard Rock Cafe Bengaluru, India.

Bucharest Burger: 7 oz steak burger, garlic horseradish aioli, marinated camembert cheese, tomato, smoked shoestring onions, frisee lettuce, red wine cranberry jam - developed by Hard Rock Cafe Bucharest, Romania.

Gramado Burger: 7 oz steak burger, garlic aioli, crispy mozzarella cheese fritter, whiskey bacon jam - devised by Hard Rock Cafe Gramado, Brazil.

Kathmandu Burger: Two smashed and stacked burger patties, sweet chili mayo, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, avocado, tomato zucchini slaw - cooked up by Hard Rock Cafe Kathmandu, Nepal.

Pittsburgh Burger: Two smashed and stacked burger patties, Legendary sauce, smoked bacon, pickles, beer cheese sauce, whiskey bacon jam, American cheese, French fries - from the minds of Hard RockCafe Pittsburgh, United States of America.