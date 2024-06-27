Outdoor adventure providers team up to bring local children to ultimate advenutre camp

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two of East Lothian’s premier attractions, Ocean Vertical and Foxlake, have teamed up to offer the Ultimate Adventure Camp for kids aged 8-12 this summer.

Ocean Vertical and Foxlake are both known for the outdoor adventure opportunities that they create for people of all ages but with summer right around the corner, and the school holidays being notoriously difficult to keep the kids entertained, the collaboration focuses on tailoring their thrilling activities for a younger audience.

Callum Mark, Director of Foxlake Adventures expressed his passion for this opportunity, saying: “We wanted to create an opportunity for young children to experience unprecedented levels of adventure and make new friends throughout the long summer holiday period. Adventure and the activities that are on offer bring people of all ages out of their shells and teach them important teamwork and social skills whilst having fun.”

Wakeboarding in summer at Foxlake, Dunbar

Mollie Hughes, Director of Ocean Vertical showed further excitement and stated: “We want to make this summer one to remember for everyone attending the Ultimate Adventure Camp by taking them to new places, helping them to come out of their comfort zone, and giving them the chance to create stories that they can’t wait to tell.”

Children will participate in a wide range of activities throughout their time spent at the adventure camp with Ocean Vertical leading coasteering, paddle boarding, archery and axe throwing whilst Foxlake will offer their Aqua Park, Fox Fall obstacle course and Ringo activities. With the camp running every Monday and Thursday across the seven weeks of the holidays, and no two days being the same due to the extensive range of activities on offer, get your kids ready for the adventure of a lifetime.