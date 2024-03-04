News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Pop culture and fashion collide at Edinburgh exhibition

Don’t You Wonder Sometimes is an exciting exhibition which runs until Wednesday (March 6) at the Whitespace Gallery in Edinburgh.
By Theresa CoburnContributor
Published 4th Mar 2024, 10:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A collaboration between Stephen Lee x TMC, this installation explores the creation of new imagery and garments from existing sources.

Stephen Lee’s work explores photomontage, through digital and traditional DIY techniques to create original pop cultural and fashion imagery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

TMC recreates classic white shirts through deconstruction and reconstruction to elicit new and contemporary fashion pieces with zero waste.

The Whitespace Gallery is at 76 East Crosscauseway.

Instagram:

Stephen Lee - @art369.co.uk

TMC - @TMC.co.uk

Related topics:Edinburgh