Pop culture and fashion collide at Edinburgh exhibition
Don’t You Wonder Sometimes is an exciting exhibition which runs until Wednesday (March 6) at the Whitespace Gallery in Edinburgh.
A collaboration between Stephen Lee x TMC, this installation explores the creation of new imagery and garments from existing sources.
Stephen Lee’s work explores photomontage, through digital and traditional DIY techniques to create original pop cultural and fashion imagery.
TMC recreates classic white shirts through deconstruction and reconstruction to elicit new and contemporary fashion pieces with zero waste.
The Whitespace Gallery is at 76 East Crosscauseway.
