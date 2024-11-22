Scotland's Terminal V festival unveils first names for 2025 lineup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The famously high-octane thrills of Terminal V Festival are returning to Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre and Showground on the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend of Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th April 2025. With more than 100 world-class acts, six specially designed stages and 20,000 people per day - everything about Terminal V is supersized, which is why it is one of the most celebrated and largest techno festivals in Europe.

Ranked #9 in the UK by DJ Mag's Best Festival poll and recently crowned 'Best Festival' in their Best of British Awards, Terminal V has solidified its status as an industry leader in a relatively short period of time. It stands apart from the competition thanks to a dedication to key details - innovative and explosive production, high spec sound systems and carefully curated artists that traverse a wide spectrum of techno, bass, electro and acid from red-hot new stars to venerated veterans.

In all across the two days, 40,000 house and techno enthusiasts from across the UK and beyond all unite on the famously warm and welcoming dance floor. It is a safe space for all that makes this more than just a party - it's a gathering of like-minded music lovers where lifetime memories and friendships are formed.