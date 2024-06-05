Scottish Game Fair celebrating its 35-year anniversary at Scone Palace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) Scottish Game Fair (SGF) is back for 2024, celebrating its 35-year anniversary at Scone Palace.

Tickets are now on sale for the much-loved event, which will take place from Friday to Sunday, July 5 to 7, at Perthshire’s stunning heritage location, set in parkland alongside the River Tay.

The coveted event is renowned for its expansive selection of exhibitors, seeing over 450 artisans, independents and specialists pitch up, alongside hundreds of activities, shows and entertainment, making it an unmissable weekend and an important calendar event for the sector.

From fly fishing to falconry, clay shooting to cookery demos, working dogs to wild food, there’s plenty to keep the whole family entertained, and it wouldn’t be a family affair without warmly welcoming four-legged friends to join in on the fun.

Men with horses.

Dog fanatics can keep those tails wagging all day long at the gundog area, a great place for visitors to spectate as handlers take part in various tests and competitions to assess dogs on their hunting, marking and retrieving abilities.

Hill ponies, symbolic of Scotland’s sporting heritage, can also be spotted throughout the weekend. Attendees will get to meet these kind natured animals and admire their beauty as they take part in a series of demonstrations over the weekend, in addition to the Fred Taylor Memorial competition, in memory of the late Fred Taylor who was Head Stalker on Invermark Estate in Angus, on Sunday, July 7.

Fishing fanatics can get hooked on the latest tackle, clothing and accessories, and head along to the banks of the river Tay, where casting demos, competitions and clinics will take place.

Those looking to show off their shooting skills can take centre stage at the shooting arena, and qualified instructors will support novices to ‘pull’ and shoot at moving clay targets.

Showcasing some of Scotland’s best food and drink producers, there will be plenty dining options scattered around. Championing Scottish produce, visitors can indulge in gastronomic delights in The Food Hall, relax with friends in the bar and soak up some sunshine in the beer garden.

Well known chefs and cookery experts, including MasterChef 2022 Finalist, Sarah Rankin; Head Chef at The Gleneagles Hotel, Stavros Bampatsikos; Chef and Hotelier at Mhor, Tom Lewis, and Chef Restaurateur Harris McNeill will be heating up the Kitchen Theatre, showing a variety of Scottish produce and how to get the best from wild game through innovative recipe demonstrations.

Open-fire and game cooking enthusiast Keith Greig (@keithcooks_ on Instagram) and Chef at the Fodderation Lucy Pattinson will also share their expertise, and pro Forager and Fermentation Expert, Amy Rankine, will educate attendees on wild produce and how vegetables, fruits and herbs can be utilised and fermented in the ‘kitchen’.

Providing entertainment all weekend, the Main Arena is renowned for putting on a fabulous show. From falconry displays to hounds parades, terrier racing and exciting equestrian displays, there’s plenty to keep visitors entertained.

Saturday attendees are in for Scottish rock special with the iconic Red Hot Chilli Pipers set to heat up the stage. Bringing a fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock anthems with bagpipes, this is a one-of-a-kind performance, taking place at 6pm.

SGF is unveiling its 2024 ambassadors, seeing Stuart Sutherland, who has over 30 years of fishing experience, outdoor cooking chef Keith Greig, and Chris Dalton, an ethical hunter who heads up South Ayrshire Stalking, available throughout the weekend for meet and greets, alongside hosting talks and demonstrations.

David Gibson, Country Manager at Stable Events who organise SGF is looking forward to bringing people with a passion for the countryside together for a great day out.

He said: “The SGF is an exceptionally entertaining weekend, catering to a variety of people. Tapping into the very best Britain has to offer, guests can indulge in all their favourite country pursuits in the iconic Scone Palace grounds, and we’ve made sure that there truly is something for everyone attending.

“From locals looking for a jolly good day out, to Scots from neighbouring cities and towns heading to Perth for a countryside fix, this event can’t be missed, and for many it is an important opportunity to spotlight the countryside, conservation, the environment and rural communities.”

In partnership with leading conservation charity GWCT, supporters will have access to a complimentary ticket and the option of gold parking, thanks to sponsors Waverton. To become a supporter, visit www.gwct.org.uk, and to find out more information about Waverton, visit www.waverton.co.uk.

Education has always been at the core to the SGF and the GWCT central exhibit will be exploring the varied landscapes of Scotland, the environmental threats facing the wildlife, and how working land management can be part of the solution.