Spring into Easter with Gravity Active in Edinburgh

During March, all Gravity Active locations will collect Easter treats for children, which will be donated to Together for Short Lives. This organisation is the UK’s leading charity for Children’s Palliative Care, their mission is to ensure that children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, along with their families, can embrace every moment they share together.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

In addition to the Easter egg hunt extravaganza, Gravity Active in Edinburgh has many other egg-citing activities including an Easter Bunny meet and greet, where families can capture memorable moments with photos. There will be an Easter Dunks Challenge where everyone can unleash their competitive side and dunk three balls into the basketball hoops - for a chance to win a jump session for two. Visitors can also dance their way into Easter at Gravity Active’s daytime discos and celebrate the holiday in style with music, laughter, and plenty of hopping and jumping. After all of the egg-hilarating activities, there will be some Easter themed snacks and refreshments for everyone to indulge in to refuel and restart.