Symphony of styles combine in Usher Hall 'Rhapsody'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ozone will be the featured soloist in a new, extended orchestration by SNJO artistic director, saxophonist Tommy Smith that will mark the centenary of George Gershwin’s classic jazz age composition.

“This is a milestone in the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra’s near thirty-year career,” says Smith, who also re-orchestrated the SNJO’s successful 2009 recording of Rhapsody in Blue. “To be invited to perform in collaboration with the internationally respected RSNO is an honour and a thrill. We’re very excited at the prospect of working with such an esteemed ensemble.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former child prodigy, Kobe-born Makoto Ozone had already played a piano recital at Carnegie Hall, New York when, in 1983, he was invited to join American vibes virtuoso Gary Burton’s world touring quintet, in which he and Smith formed a lasting relationship. Ozone has performed three classical suites with the SNJO, Carnival of the Animals, Peter and The Wolf and Rhapsody in Blue. He also orchestrated Mozart’s Jeunehomme piano concerto for enthusiastically received concerts and a successful SNJO recording.

Makoto Ozone looks ahead to Edinburgh concert

“We’re delighted to be welcoming back Makoto, a real master and an old friend of the SNJO, to play on these concerts,” says Smith. “We’ve worked with him on quite a few projects now, including a tour of Japan when we performed Peter and the Wolf with Japanese screen actor Isao Hashizume in 2000-seat concert halls. We’re sure Makoto’s fantastic musicianship and pianistic skills will excite everyone who comes to hear him.”

The SNJO, with the outstanding Scottish pianist, Peter Johnstone, will also perform Duke Ellington’s Black & Tan Fantasy, Billy Strayhorn’s jazz arrangement of Morning Mood from Edvard Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite and German composer Florian Ross’s arrangement of the West Side Story Suite in the concert.