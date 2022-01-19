Peaky Blinders Edinburgh: Dates when Peaky Blinders stage show is at the Festival Theatre and how to get tickets

Here's when Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby will be in Edinburgh

Ahead of Peaky Blinders’ return to TV screens this year for season 6, UK tour dates of the hit series’ stage adaptation have now been announced.

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby sees the fashionable BBC series full of gangsters, flat caps and flapper dresses brought to life on stage for fans.

Through athletic dance and a live on-stage band, the stage show captures the twists and turns of the Shelby family’s fight to grow their Birmingham business empire, as well as the blossoming love story between Peaky Blinders’ charismatic leader, Tommy Shelby, and Grace Burgess, through dance and a live orchestra.

The show is set to debut at the Birmingham Hippodrome in September 2022.

But when will it arrive in Edinburgh?

Here’s when the Peaky Blinders stage show will be on at the Festival Theatre next year, how to get tickets and ticket prices.

When is Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby coming to Edinburgh?

The Peaky Blinders dance theatre show, written by Peaky Blinders and Locke writer Steven Knight, will arrive at Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre on Tuesday February 28.

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby will run from Tuesday to Saturday March 4 in 2023, with performances in the evening at 7.30pm as well as a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm.

With many theatre fans hoping that this will be the last year that we see stage shows and indoor live events in Scotland hampered by rules and restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the only restriction on the event so far is that of age.

The show is rated suitable for those aged 12 and above, rather than for younger children.

How to get tickets to see the Peaky Blinders stage show in Edinburgh

Tickets for the Peaky Blinders theatrical adaptation at the Festival Theatre next year are already available from the theatre’s box office and online.

You can book tickets online at the Festival Theatre website at: https://www.capitaltheatres.com/whats-on/rambert-peaky-blinders.

Alternatively, you can place orders for tickets by calling the box office directly on 0131 529 6000.

Ticket prices for Peaky Blinders stage show in Edinburgh

Prices for tickets to see Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby while the show is in Edinburgh vary according to the date and time of performances.

For Peaky Blinders shows running from Tuesday to Thursday, prices start at £21.50 and go up to £40.50.

Final performances on Saturday, however, are slightly more expensive, with prices ranging from £25.50 to £49.50.

Friends and members of the Capital’s Festival Theatre get 20% off ticket prices except on performances on Friday and Saturday.

