Stereophonics will be performing J.E.E.P. in its entirety plus brand new music and more during the gigs which are spread across November and December with tickets on sale on Friday at 9am.

Released in 2001, J.E.E.P. was the third studio album released by Stereophonics and spawned three top-ten singles in the form of ‘Mr Writer’, ‘Have a Nice Day’ and ‘Handbags and Gladrags’.

Since its release in 2001, J.E.E.P. spent five weeks at number one, achieved six times platinum status in the UK and cemented Kelly Jones’ place as one of the great timeless British songwriters.

Stereophonics will be performing their album Just Enough Education to Perform in its entirety plus brand new music and more during the Edinburgh live gig in December.

The Edinburgh Just Enough Education to Perform live gig – which has been described as intimate by the band – will be on December 4 at the Usher Hall.

There will also be a gig in Dundee at the Caird Hall on December 3.

The band have now achieved 7 number 1 albums, 10 top 10 albums, 23 Platinum Sales Awards, over 8.5 million albums sold in the UK alone, 5 BRIT nominations and 1 BRIT Award win.

Next year, Stereophonics will also release new album ‘Oochya!’ on March 4, 2022.

Stereophonics recently released the first single ‘Hanging On Your Hinges’ from forthcoming album, ‘Oochya!’

Following the J.E.E.P. anniversary dates, Stereophonics will also be headlining two Cardiff Principality Stadium shows in December and a nationwide arena tour in spring 2022.

Dates include a performance at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on Monday March 21, 2022.

