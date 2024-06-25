Top activities Scots want to do on staycation this summer revealed
Looking at June’s figures, walking, hiking, or rambling took the lead massively (46%), visiting heritage sites were second (35%), a 31% difference, trying local food and drink was third (33%).
Speaking on the findings, the operations manager of The Cut & Craft Darioush Shahidi said: “It is fantastic to see the variety of activities Scots want to partake in this summer when on staycation. It is also really encouraging to see that trying local food and drink came third, with still a high percentage of 33% when compared to other activities.
“Not only is it great and encouraging for local restaurant businesses and for the local economy, but it also shows that the local food industry continues to be strong this summer. Whether you are with family, or on a solo staycation, there is something for everyone to enjoy when trying local food and drink.”
