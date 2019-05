If you don't mind spending money on the best, the experts at Scotsman Food and Drink have curated some of the dearest - and most drinkable - on sale in Edinburgh bars.

1. Glanmorangie Pride 1974 350 pounds for a 25ml measure. Scotch at The Balmoral Hotel, 1 Princes St, Edinburgh EH2 2EQ

2. The Macallan 25 Year Old Ninety five pounds for a 25 ml measure. One Square Bar, Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa, Edinburgh, 1 Festival Square, Edinburgh EH3 9SR

3. Bowmore 26 Year Old A comparative bargain at thirty five pounds for a 35ml measure. Harvey Nichols Forth Floor Window Bar, 30-34, St Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2AD

4. In a Perfumed Garden Another of the more realistic (but still pricey) options at thirty five pounds for a 25ml measure. The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, The Vaults, 87 Giles St, Edinburgh EH6 6BZ

