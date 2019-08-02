8 Edinburgh nightclubs and venues open until 5am during the Festival and Fringe

When you’re out and about during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the usual closing time of 1am for nightclubs can feel way too early.

Sometimes you’re just getting started when the lights come up and you’re forced to make your way home.

These are the go to clubs during the Fringe (Photo: Shutterstock)

But the Fringe has been going on in Edinburgh since 1947 and many of our nightclubs know that the party doesn’t stop at 1am - these are the best Edinburgh nightclubs that are open till 5am.

Liquid Rooms

The Liquid Rooms opened in May 1997 and is widely regarded as one of the UK’s best venues for gigs and club nights.

With weekly club nights like Silk Thursdays and Propaganda on Fridays, as well as loads of one-off club events and gigs, the Liquid Rooms is an 800 person capacity venue striving to offer the best night out in Edinburgh.

9C Victoria Street, EH1 2HE

Hive

A list of Edinburgh nightclubs wouldn’t be complete without the infamous Hive club. Everyone who lives in Edinburgh has a Hive story and if you don’t, this Fringe is the perfect time to get one.

Look forward to different themes each night of the week, like Mixed Up Mondays playing hip hop, Trash Tuesdays playing the best of pop-punk, emo and indie anthems and Bubblegum Saturday playing chart, pop and retro goodness.

15-17 Niddry Street, EH1 1LG

Cabaret Voltaire

Having been in operation for over a decade, Cabaret Voltaire has made a name for itself as the place to be for Scotland’s electronic music scene - they regularly showcase the best in local and international DJ talent.

Why not check out their barcade, which allows you to combine your night out with retro gaming with their SNES and games machines which can fit up to 20 people?

36-38 Blair Street, EH1 1QR

Why Not

Why Not boasts five different areas, meaning that there will be something for everyone:

- The main room, which features a large dancefloor

- The Shisha garden, Edinburgh's only late night outdoor garden

- The LED room, consists of 22,528 lights which produces a moving patterns and incredible lighting sequences

- Grey Goose Lounge, where Why Not shows off its exclusive partnership with Grey Goose vodka and offers you signature cocktails

- The Vault, which takes inspiration from Las Vegas and LA and strives to offer the ultimate VIP experience

14 George Street, EH2 2PF

Shanghai

As the name would suggest, Shanghai has an Asian vibe and four different areas. Drinks packages will allow you to get the most out of your night without worrying about having to constantly make trips to the bar and spending way more money than you wanted to.

The club serves great cocktails, like the Green Buddah, which is Shanghai’s twist on an oriental sour. Made with plum sake and melon liqueurs and served over the rocks with Stolichnaya, fresh lemon and cloudy apple foam.

16 George Street, EH2 2PF

Underbelly (Cowgate)

The Cowgate is home to seven of the Underbelly’s performance spaces - Belly Button, Belly Dancer, Belly Laugh, Big Belly, Delhi Belly, Iron Belly and White Belly.

You’re likely to end up at one of these venues during the Fringe, so it’s in your best interest to stick around and grab a drink at one of the many bars that the Underbelly has to offer in the Cowgate.

Cowgate, EH1 1JR

Lulu

Lulu offers up a line-up of new and exclusive club nights to keep you entertained. You can continue your Fringe celebrity spotting here, as they often have visits from celebrity guests, such as Toff (reigning queen of the I’m a Celebrity jungle), Bugzy Malone, Lovely Laura and loads more.

They also have other exciting events, like the Edinburgh Magic Show on the first Thursday of every second month, and Speed Dating on selected Thursdays.

125b George Street, EH2 4JN

Teviot - Library Bar

The Library Bar is Teviot’s most recognisable bar, with books lining the walls and a unique beer selection.

Towering over Bristo Square, the castle-like Teviot building is decorated with Gilded Balloon banners during the Fringe. You’ll probably be here catching a show at some point during August, so why not stay for a late night drink at the Library bar?

13 Bristo Place, EH8 9AJ