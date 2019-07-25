Chill in the Edinburgh heat with a free cider

THIRSTY folk can cool down on the Capital's hottest day of the year with a free tipple.

Cider giant Magners is serving complimentary samples of its new Rosé chilled drink at Festival Village today.

The Waverley Mall pop-up will be offering Magners Rosé - made with a blend of 17 apples - to anyone over 18.

Duncan Frew, Commercial and Marketing Director at C&C said: “With scorching weather forecast and Magners’ reputation for providing ultimate ice-cold refreshment, we felt it was only fair to help the people of Edinburgh stay cool. Going rosé pink in the heat, with Magners Rosé is definitely an excellent way to enjoy the record-breaking temperatures.”

To go rosé pink in the heat with new Magners Rosé, head down to the Magners area within Festival Village, located above the Waverley Mall, between 2pm and 10pm.