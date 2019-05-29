Do you qualify for Brewdog's new "pay what you want" bar?

The Scottish craft brewer is transforming all venues into honesty bars where customers decide how much they want to pay for food.

The Honest to Dog initiative will be running across all Edinburgh BrewDog bars - Lothian Road, Cowgate and Edinburgh Airport - in June but is available to BrewDog's "Equity Punks" only.

Running between June 3 and 9, the 106,000 Equity Punks - BrewDog's quiry term for shareholders - can pay what they want for food and drink in any BrewDog bar.

It is designed to radically shake up British business giving valuable feedback to BrewDog on what people think is, or isn't working.

With every bill that is paid for under full value, a feedback card will have to be filled out explaining why less money was given.

This new open-door policy is designed to show the BrewDog community that it is s being heard, with all feedback being published online by the Scottish brewers once the initiative has finished.

Any overpayments received will be split 50/50 between the BrewDog Foundation and the team at that BrewDog bar.

The BrewDog Foundation is a programme whereby BrewDog donates up to £1 million a year to charities voted for by its Crew and Equity Punks.

James Watt, Captain of BrewDog, said: “With BrewDog being a community owned business, it’s important for us to know what customers think of our products. With the Honest to Dog initiative we want to show our commitment to our Equity Punks by putting them in the driver’s seat, so they can tell us what they think our products are worth and most importantly, why.

“This is a ground-breaking social and business experiment that has never been done before. We want to take the risk no matter the financial profit, as we think that the results will be invaluable. To that end, we also want to share these results with the world in order to create a better business model and relationship with our fans.”

All BrewDog Equity Punk investors receive a discount online and in all BrewDog Bars, as well as a free beer on their birthday, an invite (with a +1) to the annual #PunkAGM.

BrewDog has a crew of over 1,500 employees, 80 locations worldwide with two world-class breweries in Ellon and stateside in Columbus, Ohio.

