Edinburgh Dog-toberfest 2019: dates, venue times and tickets

Have you ever wanted to go out drinking with your dog? Well now you can - sort of.

This year you can celebrate Oktoberfest with your furry pal at a bar in central Edinburgh - here’s everything you need to know.

What’s the event?

It’s exactly what it says on the tin - it’s Oktoberfest, but made dog-friendly.

Upon arrival, there will be beer, pretzels and a doggy bag, including a beer for dogs.

There’s also a prize for the best dressed dog in attendance, but German theme is preferred, in the spirit of Oktoberfest.

Where and when is it?

Dogtoberfest will take place at Brewhemia on Market Street in Edinburgh, on Sunday 13 and Sunday 22 October 2019.

Everything kicks off at 3pm and wraps up at 5pm.

Do I need tickets?

Yes - head over to the Skiddle page for the event to get tickets. Click here for Sunday 13 and here for Sunday 22.

They cost £11.25 each and with the ticket you’ll be greeted with the aforementioned goodies - beer, pretzels and doggy bag.

Who can come?

There is no age restriction listed on the event page, and on the Brewhemia website it states that children and families are welcome to the pub until 10pm, which is well after the end time of the Dogtoberfest event.

They also say “German shepards, dachshunds, we want to see them all”, so as long as your dog is well behaved, they’ll be welcome at the event.

How to get there

Brewhemia is easy to find in Edinburgh.

It’s address is 1A Market St, EH1 1DE and is located across the road from the Market Street entrance for Waverley station.