Edinburgh has the most expensive pints in Scotland - and this is how much they cost

Drinking a crisp cold beer on a terrace of a city centre pub or hiding away from the wind and rain during the winter with a pint is one of Edinburgh’s great joys.

However, drinkers in Edinburgh are now faced with the highest priced pint in Scotland and the fifth most expensive in the whole of the United Kingdom.

The research, by personal finance website finder.com, found the sky-high average price of £4.19 a pint means drinkers in the Capital spend the most per pint with Glasgow pints available from around £3.79.

Perth has the lowest price in Scotland with pints costing, on average, a measly £3.07.

Other Scottish cities were all below the UK average of £3.72, with Inverness at £3.62, Aberdeen at £3.60 and Dundee at £3.29.

The high-class Balmoral Hotel on North Bridge prices all of its pints at a round £7, making it one of the most expensive places to buy a pint in the Capital and ahead of the average London pint price of £5.18.

In comparison, those in search for a cheap pint would be best placed to have a student card handy for the best deals; a pint of Tennants in the Southsider with a student card costs only £2.15.

Those without the benefits of student discount can find cheaper pints in plenty of different pubs.

The Joker and the Thief on Leith Walk offers pints from £3.50 while The Chanter on Bread Street sells pints from as little as £3.10.

There is also always the classic Wetherspoon choice where pints of beer including real ale and lager start from £3.

Drinkers in Edinburgh should feel lucky they do not live in England despite being the most expensive place in Scotland.

Fans of beer in Brighton part with £4.53 per pint, Cambridge residents pay £4.40 and Bristolians hand over £4.36, significantly more than Edinburgh’s costs.