'End of an era' - Espionage memories recalled as Edinburgh nightclub closure announced

Readers have been sharing their memories of Edinburgh nightclub Espionage after its closure was announced today.

With an entrance on Victoria Street and off the Cowgate, clubbers will have one last chance to party at the notoriously cavernous nightspot. The farewell party takes place on Saturday, June 8th.

The front of Espionage.

READ MORE: Upset as Edinburgh super club Espionage announces closure

Evening News readers have been reacting on Facebook to the closure and sharing memories of their days in the five-floor venue.

Joanne Macleod said: "Awe! Used to love this place and wandering 'Bout the different levels getting lost. One of my old favourites."

Martin White said: "End of an era. Not been there for ages now but I was in many times over the years - Nicky Tams, The Mission, Shady Lady’s and later when it became Espionage. I even played there in bands a couple of times back in the day, once on the Victoria St level which was a great night and once down below in a disastrous (and hilarious) battle of the bands contest."

Stuart Como Invernizzi said: "Great memories of losing my jacket, phone, wallet and house keys in there on my last visit."

Bonnie Kerr wrote: "Back years ago~ if totally skint- go in on a Friday or Saturday night~ purchase a cola~ go down to the bottom levels and you would find money on the floor~ saved many a friend who were down and out—- so many people was in there that no one drinking realised or cared they were missing money."

And Ggary Jjames quipped: "Thank God, the place is like a maze...still looking for my jacket."

Paul Allan said: "Fond memories of the bouncers giving me a pasting!"

Steven Crawford said: "Not been that often over the years, but my over lasting memory of any visit is that no matter what, you will ALWAYS loose who ever you are with. It could be a group of you, or just you and a mate. Regardless, you will be separated from each other at some point."

Paul Murphy simply wrote: "Devastated."

Stephanie Elliot said: "For me this place will always be the Mission. I spent many years frequenting it. In fact this is the very place my husband was first introduced to me (25 and a bit years ago!)."

Martin Walker wrote: "I remember as The Place - I had my 18th birthday party there!"

Gary Cormack wrote: "I'm sure it'll be lovingly restored into another value add establishment. Such as Malones or Wetherspoons."

Others were a little less disappointed.

Gary Buglass said: "My only memory in that place is going to the toilet and then getting lost. Good riddance I say."

Ariane Robertson said: "Good riddance."