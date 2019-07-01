Ferry Fest 2019

Ferry Fest 2019: Can you spot yourself in our picture gallery?

A rumbling thunderstorm and afternoon rain showers could not dampen spirits among the crowds at this weekend’s Ferry Fest, South Queensferry’s outdoor beer and music festival.

This year’s event was the biggest ever, following a record-breaking turnout in 2018. Ferry Brewery, host of the event, is the only brewery in the town, where it has operated since 1851. Visitors to the event at Bankhead Farm Steading sampled dozens of different beers from popular breweries including Alechemy and Fierce Dead Machine, as well as Ferry Brewery’s own creations. Younger visitors were kept entertained with face-painting, a magician, balloon-making and a candy stall. Music was provided by local Graeme Pearson, as well as the Out of Space Band, The Super Moons and a DJ set from Envisia. The festival was initially inspired by popular demand for Ferry Brewery Nights, a monthly beer and music event hosted by Ferry Brewery. Before the event, Edinburgh-based brewmaster and director of Ferry Brewery, Mark Moran, said: “To be able to host an event of this scale and attract and bring people together from all over Scotland to South Queensferry is very rewarding.” PICS: Lisa Fergusaon

