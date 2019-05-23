Grilled steak top of the menu again at newly refurbished Edinburgh pub

The Cuddie Brae on Newcraighall Road re-opened its doors following an extensive transformation this week.

General manager, Elaine Russell and her team are looking forward to welcoming guests back to the pub in Musselburgh, following a six-figure investment.

General manager, Elaine Russell at the newly refurbished Cuddie Brae.

Elaine said: “Our brand-new pub and grill offers something for everyone. At the Cuddie Brae, we’re obsessed about our grills.

"We’ve built our menu around quality chargrilled steak, chicken, fish, vegetarian dishes and burgers – plus a choice of pub classics that everyone loves. All our steaks are grass-fed beef, aged to perfection, making them wonderfully tender, lean and full of flavour.”

The new drinks range at the pub is designed to complement the food with quality cask ales, full bodied red and refreshing white wines, popular gins and cocktails as well as a variety of soft drinks.

The interior of the pub has been overhauled to create a fresh and welcoming environment for diners and drinkers from Musselburgh and beyond to enjoy.

Elaine added: “Our friendly, knowledgeable staff are on hand to ensure all of guests have a truly memorable visit. Because we know that whether you’re getting together for a family catch-up, a meal out with friends or just a quiet night out with your other half, quality, freshness, choice, value for money and excellent service all matter.”

Cuddie Brae is open every day from 11am until 11pm.

For the latest reviews, recommendations and openings in Edinburgh and everything you need to have a good night - join our new Facebook group here.