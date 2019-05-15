Headliners announced for Edinburgh's EH1 Festival 2019 at Ingliston

The headliners have been announced for a dance festival taking place at Ingliston in September this year.

Sasha & John Digweed, Above & Beyond and MK have been revealed as the top acts for EH1 Festival 2019, which takes place on Saturday September 14 at the Royal Highland Centre.

The return of the festival will delight dance music lovers.

The multi arena event, whose past guests include Carl Cox, Paul Van Dyk, Sven Vath, Orbital, Duke Dumot, Eats Everything, Frankie Knuckles & Roger Sanchez, makes a return for a 10 year anniversary after a 4 year break, and promises to be one of the biggest events of the year for dance music lovers.

Sasha & John Digweed’s EH1 appearance will be the first time the world renowned duo have brought their legendary back-to-back set to Edinburgh. Sasha & Digweed have gained a huge following on the back of their DJ mixes and their ability to push musical boundaries,

John Digweed said: "Really looking forward to playing our first back-to-back set at EH1 Festival! in Edinburgh this September. The Scottish crowds are one of the most energetic in the world to play too, so this show is going to be something special."

Grammy nominated Above & Beyond return to EH1 Festival 10 years after their first EH1 appearance and following a string of sold out arena shows in UK, North America, Asia and Australia.

The trance trio are celebrated throughout the world for their ability to create breathtakingly beautiful music and remarkable shows.

Above & Beyond said: "We love playing for a Scottish crowd. Following two incredible shows in Glasgow late last year we’re thrilled to have been invited back to Edinburgh this summer. Has it really been 10 years?"

US producer, re-mixer, DJ and Area 10 label boss, Marc Kinchen (MK), who first played EH1 Festival in 2014, holds an impressive back-catalogue that includes over 500 titles bearing the stamp of his signature style.

MK has brought his unique sound to millions worldwide, and is best recognised for hits such as ‘Back & Forth’ and ‘17,' which topped the Dance Singles chart at number one.

MK said : "The last time I played EH1 Festival the set up, venue and show was incredble, I can’t wait to play this year!"

EH1 Festival Promoter Ricky Magowan was keen to bring the festival back to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

He said: "We couldn't let the 10th anniversary of EH1 pass without having a party!

"Since its inception in 2009 we’ve had just about about every major artist in the industry on the bill. Our 2019 headliners will appeal to dance music lovers from every era which is something that was really important to us."

EH1 Festival 2019 takes place at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston on Saturday, September 14th from noon until midnight.

Tickets go on sale from the Friday, May 17th via Skiddle, Ticketarena, Festicket & Tickets-Scotland.