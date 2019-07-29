These are some of the best places to enjoy a pint in Edinburgh during the Fringe.

Here are some of the best places to have a quiet pint in Edinburgh during the Fringe

Edinburgh is one of the best cities in the UK when it comes to great pubs.

But during the festival season, many of the city's watering holes can get really busy. If a quiet pint is more your thing, it can get difficult to find a place to go. Here are some of the best pubs in Edinburgh where it is possible to get a bit of a break away from the bustle of the more tourist-heavy bars in the city centre during the Fringe.

This tiny historic pub on Northumberland Place has a great beer garden. It can get lively later on in the day and into the night.

1. Starbar

Gourmet burgers and craft beers are on offer at The Cambride Bar on Young Street.

2. The Cambridge Bar

More like a living room than a pub, Brauhaus on Lauriston Place has a large variety of European beers to sample.

3. Brauhaus

A cosy pub on Rose Street with a large number of Scottish beers available as well as local food.

4. The Black Cat

