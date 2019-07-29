Here are some of the best places to have a quiet pint in Edinburgh during the Fringe
Edinburgh is one of the best cities in the UK when it comes to great pubs.
But during the festival season, many of the city's watering holes can get really busy. If a quiet pint is more your thing, it can get difficult to find a place to go. Here are some of the best pubs in Edinburgh where it is possible to get a bit of a break away from the bustle of the more tourist-heavy bars in the city centre during the Fringe.
1. Starbar
This tiny historic pub on Northumberland Place has a great beer garden. It can get lively later on in the day and into the night.