It's National Vegetarian week and here's where you can get some of Edinburgh's top veggie grub

This week – May 13 to 19 – is National Vegetarian Week and restaurants in Edinburgh are joining the cause by offering sustainable vegetarian specials.

Popular restaurant group Vittoria are encouraging meat-free diners to be part of it from Bertie's Restaurant and Bar on Victoria Street to La Favorita Pizzeria on Leith Walk with dishes available including vegan fish and chips at Bertie's Restaurant and Bar; a thick slice of Aubergine, wrapped in seaweed and deep fried in batter, served with twice cooked chips and vegan tartare sauce.

At La Favorita Restaurant and with La Favorita Delivered meat free-loverscan try Fire & Smoke Pizza - fire roasted peppers, smoked mozzarella, green olives, red onion, jalapeos, red chilli peppers & gorgonzola on a tomato base topped with fresh rocket and Parmesan.

At fine dining venue Divino Enoteca in Edinburgh's Old Town guests can enjoy Zucchina Ripiena Al Forno - soft courgette stuffed with a sauté of vegetable and buffalo mozzarella, served with baked red onion, with a pea and mint sauce.

Meanwhile on Leith Walk at La Favorita Restaurant and with La Favorita Delivered meat free-lovers can order a Fire & Smoke Pizza - fire roasted peppers, smoked mozzarella, green olives, red onion, jalapeños, red chilli peppers and gorgonzola on a tomato base topped with fresh rocket and parmesan and at Taste of Italy diners can savor on a Roma Panini - melted mozzarella, sliced vine tomatoes & basil pesto drizzled with olive oil.

Group Chairman, Tony Crolla said: "Within our restaurants, we are seeing an increase with veganism, vegetarianism and people just looking to widen their own food experience with meat free meals. These dishes we have introduced are not only available for National Vegetarian Week but will be a firm fixture on our menus and hopefully position our restaurants amongst Edinburgh's most vegetarian-friendly eateries."

French bistro La Garrigue on Jeffrey Street are also taking part in the National Vegetarian week with a special two-course meal available for lunch and pre-theatre, for £15.95 including Roquefort souffle, aubergine caviar tartine and artichoke tempura.

Classic spanakopita at Hendersons.

Indian-Bangladeshi restaurant The Radhuni in Loanhead is reducing prices on its new vegetarian menu by 15 percent between from Tuesday to Thursday.

“Vegetarianism is becoming more and more popular throughout Britain,” said managing partner Habibur Khan. “We’ve had a good selection of non-meat dishes on our menu for some time but we’re launching our new menu during Vegetarian Week and slashing prices for three days is our way of encouraging customers to sample something new. The experience may make them alter their eating habits.”

He added: “The authentic spices and ingredients used mean Indian-style food is particularly appealing to vegetarians and vegans because of the array of tastes created. Our entire preparation and cooking process is also customised to ensure there is no cross contamination.”

And if that's not enough, celebrations will continue for another week at Edinburgh vegetarian institution, Hendersons.

Hendersons' favourite potato croquettes.

Forgotten classics and retro favourites will be back on the menu at to mark the restaurants 57th birthday from May 20-26 as well as a special birthday three course meal.

In recognition of their commitment to ethically sustainable dining, the award-winning eatery, the special week will feature Hendersons classic spanakopita, the legendary vegetable mousse, the spinach tian, the people's favourite potato croquettes and the one and only best veggie risotto.

Some iconic desserts are also making an appearance such as the well-loved cherry pie, trifle, sour cream and ginger salad and the classic carrot cake.

General manager Barrie Henderson said: "We are over the moon to be celebrating our 57th year in business, and saw it as a good occasion to get our friends, family and customers together. My grandmother Janet Henderson opened her first shop on Hanover Street in 1962 and Hendersons has remained true to it’s founding philosophy of serving delicious and healthy vegetarian food; freshly made everyday from the best quality ingredients.

We are still a family business and still as passionate about organics and healthy eating as we ever have been. It is brilliant to see this many people taking part in national vegetarian week and so much interest in meat-free and plant-based diets all year round.”

Then on Friday 24th of May, they will be inviting you to join them for a special celebratory meal and party.

During the birthday dinner, you will be able to order anything from their classic menu, up to 3 courses with a welcome fizz for a set price of £22 per person.

Special musical performances, free birthday cake and classic good vibes, will add to the menu on the night.

To reserve, call 0131 225 2131.