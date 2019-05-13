It's World Cocktail Day and here's some Edinburgh bar suggestions

Capital flarers prepare for World Cocktail Day.

Cold Town House

Frazzles Bloody Mary at Cold Town in the Grassmarket

4 Grassmarket, EH1 2JU

The home of Cold Town Beer and a range of guest beers, they also serve a number of unique cocktail combinations. The Cold Town House creations can be enjoyed on the roof terrace and paired with one of their Neapolitan wood-fired pizzas, with Edinburgh Castle as the backdrop.

The roof terrace is fit for all weather thanks to quirky ski gondolas, fluffy blankets and outdoor heaters. The Cold Town House cocktail menu offers unique twists on the classics including their Cold Town Espresso Martini, which is kegged and charged in house and features their Cold Town Chocolate Cake Stout. Another favourite is the Marbeerita, featuring their classic Margarita slush and Hanalei from the Hawaiian Kona brewery. This World Cocktail Day, why not try something new like the Bacon Bloody Mary with Absolute vodka, tomato, homemade house spice mix, red-eye bitters and a bacon accoutrement of Frazzles.

Badger & Co.

At Basement Bar try, Tommys Margarita, a classic infusion of Arette Blanco, agave syrup and lime juice.

32 Castle Street, EH2 3HT

Nestled amongst the traditional buildings of Castle Street sits Badger & Co. The bar and restaurant is housed in the former home of Kenneth Grahame, the author of The Wind in the Willows. This is celebrated in the cocktail menu with drinks such as the Badger’s Bloody Mary and Once More into The Brush. Each cocktail pays homage to the famous author and features unique ingredients to create powerful flavour combinations. Sit back and enjoy one of their expertly mixed cocktails such as The Wild Wind in the Wood featuring Highland Park whisky, Esprit De Figue liqueur, Punt e mes sweet vermouth and walnut bitters. Garnished with a flourish of pine smoke, this cocktail will take you straight into the deep Wild Wood.

Why not try a selection of treats from their all-day menu? From gourmet pies to butternut squash gnocchi and a range of sweet treats, you’re sure to find the perfect pairing for your chosen cocktail.

Heads & Tales

1a Rutland Place, EH1 2AD

Heads & Tales was recently included in the Big Seven Travel Guide’s list of the top 50 cocktails bars in Europe, sitting at no.6. As a hidden gem in Edinburgh’s West End, they are renowned for their incredible cocktails alongside their selection of wines and spirits. The bar also has two Edinburgh Gin stills so you can watch the gin being distilled.

Toast World Cocktail Day with one of their specialties, such as the Velvet Thunder Brooklyn with Cointreau, Chambord, honey, basil, raspberry and citrus. For a real celebration, try the Imperial Haar sharing cocktail with Jinzu, Umeshu, cherry bitters and lemon and ginger tea or their brand new Asian fusion bar menu, available Thursday to Saturday, featuring a selection of dishes including authentic bao buns and dim sum.

The Basement Bar

10a-12a Broughton Street, EH1 3RH

The Basement is an authentic Mexican bar on Brouton Street and hosts a menu of over 45 different tequilas and 20 Mezcals,

The Basement proves that Mexico’s national drinks are ones to be celebrated. Toast World Cocktail Day with a Tommy’s Margarita, a classic infusion of Arette Blanco, agave syrup and lime juice. Or, try their Woodshed Smokehouse with jalapeno infused El Jimador Blanco, smoked syrup, homemade tomato sangrita, hickory liquid smoke and Tierra Alta merlot.

Alternatively, why not learn a thing or two about their tequila offering with one of their tequila flights featuring three handpicked varieties from their extensive range, each served with homemade tomato sangrita and pineapple verdita. You can enjoy their imaginative home-spun cocktails with some authentic rustic Mexican food, including small plates, street food and sharing plates such as zingy plaice ceviche, smoky chicken tinga tostadas, veggie mushroom and spinach empanadas or spicy cod barbacoa.

Copper Blossom

Basement 107 George St, EH2 3ES

Sip on a cocktail or ‘Pimp Your Prosecco’ with Edinburgh Gin liqueurs and fresh berries under a floral canopy at the George Street bar. It is the perfect location for a mid-shopping-spree cocktail break, or to catch up with friends. Copper Blossom also serves freshly prepared food throughout the day including hearty burgers served on a glazed brioche bun with skin-on fires and lightly pan-fried Scottish salmon with sun-dried tomato parmesan mash, buttered greens and salsa verdi. Or pair your cocktail with a selection of small bites, including crispy salmon scotch eggs, mini Yorkshire puddings and halloumi chips - small dishes are three for £12, available Monday to Friday.