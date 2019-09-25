Leith's Ernest Hemingway-inspired bar hosts gin event

Pickering's Gin is taking over a Leith bar for one night only for guests to try their speciality cocktails and creations.

Hemingway’s, which overlooks The Shore, will let Pickering’s Gin take over on Friday 27 September between 9pm and 1pm where signature cocktails will be on offer.

The newly opened bar by The Shore celebrates their launch on Friday

Mixologists from Pickering’s and Hemingway’s have collaborated to produce the cocktail menu which available for one night only, using Pickering’s Gin, Pickering’s Original 1947 Gin, Pickering’s Pink Grapefruit and Lemongrass Liqueur, and Pickering’s Sloe Gin.

Options include cocktails such as the ‘Pickering’s Sherbet Swizzle’ with sloe gin, raspberry, lemon and sherbet, and the ‘Pickering’s Tiramisu’, an indulgent cocktail inspired by the classic dessert. There will also be tiki-influenced creations, and gin and juice.

The popular gin brand will also bring their ‘Marvellous Martini Trolley’ to deliver tasters of the drinks straight to guests’ tables, and a comedian and magician will be on hand to keep guests entertained throughout the evening.

Declan Fleming, Hemingway’s general manager says: “As a born and bred Leither, I’m really excited to be part of this new venture bringing something new to The Shore’s flourishing food and drink scene.

READ MORE: Leith bar owners left speechless after mystery local donates photos charting pub's evolution over forty years

“I’m particularly passionate about Hemingway’s signature cocktail menu, and I hope guests will enjoy sampling our creative, unique concoctions.

“Our collaboration with Pickering’s Gin is the perfect way to launch Hemingway’s, and we’ve had lots of fun getting creative with the takeover cocktail menu.”

The event is the first in a series of drinks brand takeovers at the establishment.

In addition to the takeover cocktail menu, the new bar and restaurant offers a regular menu of specialty cocktails and seasonal small plates from their library-inspired bar and restaurant.

Chris Docherty, owner of Hemingway’s said: “I am delighted to announce that Hemingway’s is now open, bringing a refreshing new drinking and dining experience to Leith.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Dog-toberfest 2019: dates, venue times and tickets

“I can’t wait for guests to try our fantastic menu; both our kitchen and bar teams are hugely skilled and are producing some really exciting food and drink.”

The all-day small plates menu which starts from £4.50 per plate, allows diners to mix and match and offers options like Thai-style crispy prawns with som tum, coriander and peanuts; halloumi chips with lemon tahini, pomegranate molasses and mint; and slow-cooked Ayrshire pork belly with remoulade and apple sauce

The drinks menu hosts a selection of bespoke house cocktails served alongside premium spirits and speciality wines and beers.

Guests can enjoy the bar’s own take on an Espresso Martini using Nikka Coffee Whiskey, to a refreshing Kyoto Spritz with Whitley Neill Cucumber and Aloe Gin, Brizard Yuzu, St Germain, citric acid and yuzu tonic.

READ MORE: 10 exciting new bars and restaurants in Edinburgh worth a visit

In addition to the spacious bar and restaurants, guests will also soon be able to enjoy food and drinks on the new terrace, overlooking the Water of Leith. Set to open this autumn, Hemingway’s will open a picturesque terrace which overlooks the Water of Leith and is set to be transformed to suit each season, with outdoor heating allowing it to be used all year round.

The premises is open daily from 11am, and 10am at weekends, until 1am.

For the latest reviews, recommendations and openings in Edinburgh and everything you need to have a good night - join our new Facebook group here.