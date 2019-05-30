Lewis Capaldi jokes he'll 'bottle it' and 'end his career' at Glastonbury Festival

Lewis Capaldi joked that he will "bottle it" and "end my career" at his Glastonbury Festival performance in the summer.

The Bathgate singer will play at the Other Stage stage on the Saturday ahead of The Killers' headline performance.

Lewis Capaldi. Pic: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/REX/Shutterstock

But in a twitter post, Capaldi wrote: "YAAAAS I’M PLAYING GLASTONBURY!!!!"

Alongside various pictures of himself holding a teddy bear, Capaldi added: "Absolutely unreal!! Saturday 4pm on the Other Stage if u want to see me bottle it and end my career not to be missed."

The twitter post has been liked about 17,000 times.

Last week, Capaldi's album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent went to the top of the official charts.