Lothian Recommends: Five of the best hat shops ahead of Musselburgh Ladies Day

It's Stobo Castle Ladies Day at Musselburgh Racecourse on Saturday, June 1st.

Ahead of the sell out event, we've looked at some of the best shops in Edinburgh and the Lothians to buy the perfect hat for the occasion.

After all, those who dress best on the day will be in with a chance of winning some big prizes.

Here are five of the best hat shops in the area...

Fabhatrix, Grassmarket

Located centrally, Fabhatrix say they specialise in quality materials and design which can't be found on the high street.

Their hats are handmade in the workshop for someone looking to customise their own, and there is a range of styles and materials for women's hats from wools and felts to Scottish tweeds to vintage fabrics.

They also have a wide range for men, from top hats and bowlers to loden hats and flat caps.

Visit: 13 Cowgatehead, 0131 225 9222, https://www.fabhatrix.com/



Maggie Mowbray, New Town

Hats for the races are one of Maggie Mowbray's specialities.

Established in 2012, this millinery brand say their hats have been worn at The Met Gala, The Royal Wedding, Royal Investitures and race events such as The Melbourne Cup, Kentucky Derby and Royal Ascot.

They say: "Our designs are fashion forward, with a focus on great style & timeless design made using only the highest quality materials."

Visit: 3 Hill Street, 0131 210 0117, maggiemowbraymillinery.co.uk/



Sally-Ann Provan, Powderhall

Evening News reader Sheila Warnock is a fan. She said: "Have your hat made to order by Sally-Ann Provan. Outstanding."

Award-winning Sally-Ann Provan creates bespoke handmade hats, headpieces and handbags for the races and other special occasions.

Sally showed her designs for two seasons at London Fashion Week in her catwalk show, and her work and inspirations are featured in three books. Her hats have also graced the heads of royals.

Visit: The Edinburgh Hat Studio, 27 Beaverhall Road, 07931 773410, https://www.sallyannprovan.co.uk/



The Tiny Hat Company, Bonnyrigg

Carol Smith makes bespoke fascinators and sells a range of ready to wear headpieces which she describes as "one of a kind."

She is also happy to add colours to one of the ready to wear fascinators or hatinators in the form of feather or silk flowers to give it a personal touch.

Carol says her fascinators have been worn to many weddings, to Royal Garden parties in Edinburgh and London, to Buckingham Palace for Investitures and to Ladies Days at Musselburgh, Aintree and Ascot.

Visit: 30 Golf Course Road, Bonnyrigg, 0131 663 8320/ 07902935710, https://www.thetinyhatco.co.uk/



Fantoosh Hats, Dalkeith

Fantoosh Hats creates individual, classic and chic pieces as well as the more extravagant and flamboyant.

Each piece - made by milliner Carrie Kintore - is unique and materials are obtained from a wide variety of sources to ensure consistent individuality. From feathers, ribbons and jewels to satins and felts, you can be sure of a high quality hat or fascinator.

Visit: 4 Waverley Road, Dalkeith, 07921 918651,www.facebook.com/pg/Fantoosh-Hats-

