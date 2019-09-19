Lupe Pintos Chili Cook Off Edinburgh 2019: date, times and whose chilli is getting judged

Edinburgh is a city of food lovers - we have a whole variety of food related events throughout the year, and now it’s time for the next one.

If spicy food is your thing, the eighth annual Edinburgh Chili Cook Off is right around the corner and this is everything you need to know about it.

What’s the chilli cook off?

The concept is simple - 10 venues around Edinburgh think their chilli is the best, and they’re putting it to a public vote with an event organised by Lupe Pintos.

Make your way around each venue, sample the chilli on offer and vote for who you think is the best.

Dougie Bell, owner of Lupe Pintos, has also nominated Fighting Against Cancer Edinburgh & South East Scotland (FACE) as the official charity of the event, with money raised going to support patients and families affected by cancer at the Edinburgh Cancer Centre at the Western General Hospital.

Where and when is it on?

The Chili Cook Off takes place on Saturday 21 September 2019.

It kicks off at 12pm and wraps up around 5:30pm.

Tickets

Tickets were available from the Lupe Pintos store for £10, but unfortunately are now all sold out.

There are some people on the Facebook event page selling tickets that you can keep an eye on if you’ve missed out on your ticket.

Participating venues

These are all the venues whose chilli is up for judging:

- Crosstown, 85-87 Fountainbridge, EH3 9PU

- The Blackbird, 37-39 Leven Street, EH3 9LH

- Cuckoo’s Nest, 69 Home Street, EH3 9JP

- Film House, 88 Lothian Road, EH3 9BZ

- Bennets Bar, 8 Leven Street, EH3 9LG

- Innis & Gun, 81-83 Lothian Road, EH3 9AW

- Cameo/The Roseleaf, 6-10 Lochrin Place, EH3 3QY

- The Blue Blazer, 2 Spittal Street, EH3 9DX

- The Hanging Bat, 133 Lothian Road, EH3 9AB

- Burlington Bros, 11-13 Tarvit Street, EH3 9LB

When it comes to figuring out your route, organiser Lupe Pintos Deli recommends opting for the “zig zag”.

They wrote on the event page, “Don’t start at the furthest away venue with the intent of finishing at Lupe Pintos. Pick off a few close to Lupes, go to the middle, switch back and do it in a random fashion - skip past the busy venues and then return.”