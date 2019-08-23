Murrayfield Bar and Kitchen to get revamp as 'fresh, stylish bar'

Sitting right in the shadow of the rugby stadium which shares its name, the Murrayfield Bar has long been known as a matchday goldmine.

The Roseburn Terrace pub has repositioned itself recently with the addition of ‘and kitchen’ in the title and investment in a gastropub menu.

The Murrayfield Bar.

Owners Star Pubs are now on the lookout for a new licensee and are promising a complete refurbishment which they say ‘will transform The Murrayfield into a fresh, stylish bar, where customers can enjoy delicious coffee and a great daytime menu, as well as cask and craft beer, premium wine, and a broad selection of spirits and cocktails.’