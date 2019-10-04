New app Nyt Lyf hiring nightlife reviewers: how to apply

Have your say

If you enjoy clubbing, and would jump at the chance to get paid to do it, then the perfect job now exists for you.

The makers of new app, Nyt Lyf, want to grow their knowledge base and understanding of the nightlife scene across the UK - which means one lucky partier can get paid to be a professional nightlife reviewer for their app.

What is the job?

The job involves going clubbing, socialising with friends and attending parties in your home city, before then report back to Nyt Lyf with your findings and feedback.

You will also need to supply them with various pictures and videos of the night out, alongside sharing some of your experiences on social media.

And the best part about it? You get paid to do all of this.

What are the job requirements?

The job requires someone who is outgoing, socially active and who can help the company to promote the best nightlife experiences in the UK.

How much will I get paid?

You will be paid at least £20 per venue or event reviewed, plus expenses, and you will also be reimbursed for expenses incurred getting access to the venues.

Nyt Lyf terms and conditions

This is not an offer of full-time employment

Entries are only open to UK residents aged 18 or over

The winner will be expected to visit at least five nightclubs, club nights and parties selected by Nyt Lyf

We will select venues and events which are close to your home, but travel expenses will be provided when necessary

You will be paid at least £20 per venue or event reviewed, plus expenses

You will be reimbursed for expenses incurred getting access to the venues

During the nightclub reviews the winner will be asked to share pictures and/or video of their research on social media tagging the relevant Nyt Lyf social media pages

The competition closes on 31 October and the winner announced on 14 November 2019

Nyt Lyf is not affiliated with any nightclubs, parties or festivals which the reviewer will be asked to attend

We do not encourage irresponsible drinking

How can I apply?

You can apply by filling out the interactive form at: nytlyf.app/ultimate-job/

Entries close at midnight on 31 October.