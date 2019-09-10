Rugby World Cup: 7 pubs where you can watch the rugby in Edinburgh

Have your say

Backing Blue? Here are the best pubs in Edinburgh to catch the World Cup action

Scotland first take on Ireland at 8.45am on September 22, before facing Samoa one week later at 11.15am on September 30.

Catch all of Scotland's Rugby World Cup fixtures at these Edinburgh venues

In their third fixture the Murrayfield side lineup against minnows Russia on October 9 at 8.15am, finally facing Japan in a crunch match at 11.45am on October 13.

Despite the unsociable hours, a select number of venues in Edinburgh have confirmed they'll be showing at least some of the action.

Here are some of the best spots in Edinburgh to catch the games.

McSorley's Irish Bar

McSorley's proudly proclaims to be a bar with an "Irish Heart" and a "Scottish Soul" - what better place to watch Scotland's World Cup opener against world number one ranked side, Ireland.

The Forrest Road space is hosting a "big breakfast party" to coincide with the crunch fixture and will also provide coverage of England's opener against Tonga and the Edinburgh Derby.

The lively venue will be open and fully licensed from 8am.

Visit: 14 Forrest Road, EH1 2QN

The Tron

Rugby fans after a feed and a drink can head to the Tron who will be offering a bap and an alcoholic beverage for just £5.75.

Supporters after a more sizeable option can tuck into a large breakfast and a pint for £11. In order to avoid disappointment visitors are advised to book a table in advance.

Visit: 9 Hunter Square, EH1 1QW

Rex Club House at Eastside Edinburgh

For one month only Sports brand Rex Club House are setting up shop on George Street with a pop-up venue showcasing all of the early-morning action.

Organisers promise a "comfortable" and spacious setting for sports fans looking to avoid their overcrowded local.

Sleep-deprived fans can rejuvenate with a mug of Ruck Coffee, the brainchild of Scotland captain Stuart McInally and fellow international Damien Hoyland

Visit: 51a George Street, EH2 2HT

The Three Sisters

So often the first port of call for sports fans, the Three Sisters has promised to accompany every World Cup fixture with "an electric atmosphere".

The Old Town institution will be open for every game of the tournament and is licensed to serve alcohol from 9am.

Peckish fans can also enjoy a hearty breakfast while observing events on the 225" screen.

Visit: 139 Cowgate, EH1 1JS

Belushi's Bar

With umpteen screens and a projector, Belushi's Bar is better equipped than most to screen sporting events and the Rugby World Cup is no exception.

You’ll catch the majority of the action at the Market Street venue, which will also be serving up substantial breakfasts along with the usual beers and burgers on offer.

Visit: 13 Market Street, EH1 1DE

The Mitre

The Mitre guarantees a good atmosphere for any Scotland fixture and thankfully the High Street venue will be showing all games featuring Gregor Townsend's side.

Beyond Scotland, the centrally located pub also promises to screen a "select" number of games in glorious HD throughout the tournament.

Visit: 131-133 High Street, EH1 1SG

The Refinery

All of Scotland's games and select home nations fixtures will be available to watch at trendy West End venue, The Refinery.

Those backing Blue can sample "a breakfast of champions" and wash it down with a pint of Guinness for £11.95

Visit: 5 St Andrew Square, EH2 2BD

